The 8 best dim sum spots in LA

By Published On 04/08/2014 By Published On 04/08/2014
CLARISSA WEI

How many times has your buddy said, "Dude, we SHOULD totally get dim sum, where's a good place?", and how many times have you replied, "I have no idea, 'cause Thrillist never wrote an awesome guide to dim sum like they did with Korean BBQ and Thai and Vietnamese and sushi"? Well starting today, your answer to the latter will be "never". Here's Thrillist's guide to the best dim sum in LA.

related

related

Clarissa Wei is 1) a food writer, 2) the founder of food tour company Curated Gnomes, and 3) the head of marketing for Out of the Box Collective, a farm-to-kitchen grocery delivery service. You can find her on both Twitter and Instagram at @dearclarissa.

1. Lunasia Chinese Cuisine 500 W Main St, Alhambra, CA 91801 (Pasadena)

In Alhambra's San Gabriel Valley, Lunasia Chinese Cuisine offers a modern take on dim sum in a sprawling, white tablecloth dining room. Don't be confused by the somewhat fancy decor, Lunasia is casual experience, starting with the paper menu that requires you to check off your order. The Cantonese dishes here are made-to-order (that means none of that you-get-what-you-see roving cart business) and served at sleek, dark wood tables. Don't be overwhelmed by the 70-item menu: order a round of steamed chicken feet, pan-fried turnip cakes, and jumbo har gow dumplings, and you'll be fine.

2. Sea Harbour 3939 Rosemead Blvd, Rosemead, CA 91770

This Rosemead dim sum establishment has plenty of delicious options for you to try: lots of styles of BBQ pork, steamed egg buns, and something called a low-fat milk bun that you are going to want to try (it's way better than it sounds).

3. Elite Restaurant 700 S Atlantic Blvd, Monterey Park, CA 91754

Serving up menu offerings that range from dim sum to pork buns, Elite is the cream of the crop when it comes to Asian eats.

4. Empress Harbor Seafood Restaurant 111 N Atlantic Blvd, Monterey Park, CA 91754

At Empress, you can forgo your standard "ordering" -- you'll see what piques your interest on carts that roll by and simply point... no menus necessary! Known for their dim sum, Empress also offers the standard Chinese menu items, like Kung Pao chicken and more.

5. Capital Seafood 333 E Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA 91006 (Arcadia)

This Arcadia dim sum joint is smaller than most, but still features a large menu loaded with big flavors. You can't leave without hitting their signature dish, the almond soufflé -- almond milk topped with a bread crust that’s flaky on the outside, but soft when it crumbles into the milk.

6. Hakkasan Beverly Hills 233 N Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 (Beverly Hills)

The glittery Beverly Hills outpost of this high-end Chinese chain offers up the likes of smoking Negronis, fancy dim sum, and desserts styled after terrariums.

7. Chynna Dim Sum + Bar 333 S Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA 90013 (Downtown)

This Little Tokyo dim sum-ery is a great cocktail bar as well. Sidle up to their no-cart bar with some salt & pepper chicken wings, cajun shrimp, and a delicious 'tail. Everything is made super-fresh.

8. Dim Sum Station 1559 E Amar Rd, West Covina, CA 91792

The quintessential pit-stop, the Dim Sum Station is the perfect outpost for an LA drive. Get crazy with their egg custard or chicken feet, and finish it all off with some crispy sesame balls.

