Food & Drink

The 5 best alcoholic desserts to try this weekend

By Published On 07/10/2014 By Published On 07/10/2014
Chaya Downtown

Trending

related

Dunkin' Donuts Is Cutting Nearly Half the Donuts on Its Menu

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

related

Dunkin' Donuts Just Released Its First Beer and You Already Guessed the Flavor

Stuff You'll Like

related

This Madman Unicycling on Bridge Beams Will Give You Sweaty Palms

related

Hurry, You Can Fly to China for $437 Round Trip

related

This Brewery Is Hiring a ‘Professional Beer Taster’ Right Now

Los Angeles If the Internet has taught us anything (it has, hasn’t it?!), it’s that pouring booze on anything makes it infinitely better. And if Thrillist has taught you anything, it's that you're about to get a list of five new alcohol-laden desserts that you'll want to down this weekend in LA.

Gracias Madre

Boozy Popsicles at Gracias Madre: Lose a few hours on the breezy patio of this Mexican WeHo spot, where you can lick boozy popsicles loaded with smoky mezcal, pineapple, and jalapeños, or celebrate your entrance into adulthood with La Quinceañera: a Mexican snow cone with tequila, kiwi, and agave nectar. Continue Reading

RivaBella

Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream at RivaBella: This patio-ed, Italian WeHo spot's tableside dessert cart is now doing its science fair-worthy liquid nitrogen ice cream with booze! A fire engine-red, hand-cranked KitchenAid turns out the smoky magic of Bailey’s-infused vanilla, that's topped with your old pals Frangelico, Chambord, and toasted hazelnuts.

Playa Provisions

Bourbon Milk w/ Chocolate Chip Cookies at Playa Provisions: Cap off your night (or get ready for a beach nap) with this grown-up take on a bedtime classic from Top Chef runner-up Brooke Williamson.

Chaya Downtown

Boozy Snow Cones at Chaya Downtown: Chaya's in-house snow cone machine 1) is awesome, and 2) cranks out vodka-laden ice drinks that're mixed with your choice of fresh seasonal purees, including mango, sweet ginger, and raspberry.

Flickr/Sharon Drummond

Abbey Float at SunCafe: Worth the trip to both 1) the Valley, and 2) a *shudder* vegan restaurant, the Abbey Float features St. Bernardus Belgian ale, sweet sweet cherry Cola, and a big scoop of vanilla cashew ice cream... all best enjoyed on the large, rustic patio. See? Told you!

1. Gracias Madre 8905 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90069 (West Hollywood)

You’ll say gracias to this madre of a vegan restaurant when you taste chilaquiles, enchiladas, pozole, and other Mexican-inspired dishes made with organic, plant-based ingredients. No matter how much you live and die for carne asada, you'll find Gracias Madre's meat-free creations (coconut bacon, flash-fried cauliflower) beyond satisfying. Plus, no outdoor space in WeHo feels so quintessentially Californian.

2. RivaBella 9201 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069 (Hollywood)

From the dudes who brought you Katana and Boa comes a totally-enormous Italian trattoria, which, like Ari Gold, has taken over the Hollywood Hamburger Hamlet.

3. Chaya Downtown 525 S Flower St, Los Angeles, CA 90071 (Downtown)

This high-end Japanese/French-fusion spot is one of a few locations throughout LA and SF and it feature a Summer beer garden, extensive lunch & dinner menus, and more.

4. SunCafe 3711 Cahuenga Blvd, Studio City, CA 91604

This vegan resto is worth the trip to the Valley just to try the Abbey Float, which features St. Bernardus Belgian ale, sweet sweet cherry Cola, and a big scoop of vanilla cashew ice cream.

Stuff You'll Like