17 Awesome Black-Owned Restaurants in LA Featured on HBO’s ‘Insecure’

Leimert Park

In the infamous Party Lyft, Issa and Molly insist that Houston transplant Nathan try this taco spot in season three. And just like Nathan, you should trust the ladies on this one. Worldwide Tacos’s menu has over 200 different tacos and burritos options using fresh ingredients and unexpected meat and flavor combos like teriyaki lamb and curry duck. They also offer a large selection of vegetarian options. Try Issa’s favorite, the BBQ salmon taco.

How to order: This walkup spot doesn’t take pre-orders so you have to order at the location. Depending on the order, it could take anywhere from 15 minutes to 3 hours. They will give you a call once your food is ready. Don’t let the rules and wait time deter you from trying these tacos. We’re pretty sure the phrase “The best things in life are worth waiting for” was in reference to this place.

Leimert Park Village

When Issa becomes Nathan’s impromptu Leimert Park tour guide in season three, she makes sure to point out Hot and Cool Cafe. The coffee shop opened in 2018 as a hub for local artists and performers. Now, they’re weathering the COVID storm by continuing to serve healthy bites like vegan breakfast burritos loaded with vegetables and comforting coconut curry lentil soup. You can’t go without grabbing coffee, which is perfectly roasted and made from beans that support Ethiopian farmers.

How to order: Order in store for takeout or outdoor dining; pickup and delivery via Doordash, Postmates, Seamless, and Grubhub.

Inglewood

While Issa Dee may have faced a cold exchange from the owner of Rusty Pot Cafe in season three’s “Ghost-Like” episode, we can assure you that real-life interactions with the cafe staff are the complete opposite. The Inglewood cafe is cozy and friendly with homestyle Southern-inspired food to match. It’s open for breakfast and lunch, and we’re big fans of their all-day breakfast offerings.

How to order: Order takeout by calling 310-412-5901; delivery and pickup via Doordash and UberEats.

View Park, Inglewood, and Glassell Park

Issa Rae partnered with fellow Angelenos Ajay Relan and Yonnie Hagos to open this coffee shop in View-Park, which has since expanded to two more locations. The shop was built with the purpose of providing a place that promotes creativity and allows people to connect with one another. While you can’t sit inside and meet up with friends as on-screen Issa did, you can make your own self-care Sunday by ordering a lavender latte and breakfast sandwich (with egg, thick-cut bacon, cheese, and spicy mayo on a brioche bun) to go.

How to order: Available for takeout by ordering in person or by phone 323-743-8100. Order delivery or pickup via Postmates, Grubhub, Ubereats, and Seamless.