Tequila, Tortillas, and Bogart: The History of Venice's Casablanca Restaurant

To promote the book Haro Jr. decided to add a margarita cart to Casablanca. Dubbed the “Tequila Express,” the cart was stocked with a variety of tequilas and wheeled around the dining room for margaritas to be made table side. Not surprisingly, it was a big hit.

Initially one of the waiters worked the cart, but after he left to visit family in Mexico and didn’t seem to be returning, Haro, Jr. began to look for a replacement. Fortunately for all of us, Chip Minot was up for the task, a man who has since become a legend behind the “Tequila Express” cart.

Chip grew up in Santa Monica and had been one of the early employees at Casablanca. He began working the door in 1982 and continued on as one of the fez-wearing waiters until completing his degree in accounting at Loyola Marymount in 1989. He would often bring his clients to Casablanca for lunch, but eventually grew weary of some of the shady dealings he encountered in the business. That’s when Haro Jr. invited Chip to bartend a few catered parties and eventually to man the cart at the restaurant. Chip found the gig to be a welcome and fun break from the stresses of his work. It was supposed to last three months -- he’s now going on five years.