The 13 best sausage joints in LA

We take our sausages very seriously in LA. And no, not that kind (unless you're in the Valley, in which case, actually yeah, definitely that kind). Which places take them the seriously-est, though? And why are we asking you, when we've already got a list of the 13 best below?
Dog Haus (click here for address and info)
Pasadena
Not only does this Pas favorite have one of the best under-the-radar burgers in the entire city, but it also gets creative with its dogs, which include the awesomely named, white cheddar-enhanced Scott Baioli.
Wurstkuche (click here for address and info)
Multiple Locations
The king of the LA sausage resurgence, Wurstkuche's Downtown location has become something of a city hub, with a great beer garden in back as well as meat rockets full of everything from sweet pork to rattlesnake. Oh, and their Venice location? Also worth a visit.
Carney's (click here for address and info)
Multiple Locations
That train car on Sunset/Ventura you've probably walked by 1,543 times? It serves amazing burgers, and a shockingly great dog. It's a classic beef guy that has a super-satisfying, ultra-juicy snap to it, and is used as the base for some ridiculous creations, like this pineapple-slaw monster.
Fab Hot Dogs (click here for address and info)
Multiple Locations
The only thing you need to know about this Reseda/Westwood mini-chain? It serves a New Jersey-style, fried hot dog called the "Ripper". Yep. Fried hot dog.
The Stand (click here for address and info)
Multiple Locations
The Valley used to have a hold on this sausagefest, but now Century City's in the mix, too. They've all got snap-happy sausages, but only one you absolutely have to get: the Backyard Brat, which's topped with crispy onion rings and a killer cheddar ale sauce.
Slaw Dogs (click here for address and info)
Multiple Locations
Pasadena's OTHER great dog house has expanded to West Hollywood (and, uh, Duarte?) on the strength of awesome dogs, like the "TNT Super Dog": a 12in Vienna all-beef topped with (deep breath) beer chili, cheddar, bacon, pastrami, fries, and grilled onion... before being wrapped in a giant tortilla and topped with an "optional" fried egg.
Seoul Sausage Co. (click here for address and info)
West LA
The dudes who won a season of The Great Food Truck Race and their team have become media darlings, thanks to their Sawtelle sausage spot, which blasts out tubes of serious Korean BBQ flavor. So yeah, it's great.
Wirtshaus (click here for address and info)
Mid-Wilshire
You're going to definitely want a beer (served in a boot!) at this German-themed, patio-featuring La Brea sausage hut, which has enormous Bavarian pretzels, steins of beer, and alllllll the German link options.
Berlin Currywurst (click here for address and info)
Multiple Locations
This mini-chain's slinging pork, veal, chicken, and beef wursts with tons of customizable options, including a rising-heat scale and flavor-toppings like jambalaya and ginger-orange.
Pink's (click here for address and info)
Mid-Wilshire
Even haters (and there are some) have to admit it'd be disingenuous to not have Pink's on the list (or maybe they don't have to admit it, and that's what makes them haters?). Either way, their history really speaks for itself, the chili dogs are insanely delicious, and the stand (and the line that's always in front of it) is as iconic as they come.
Dog E Style (click here for address and info)
Hollywood
Not just the name of the second-best album Snoop appears on (Chronic 2001 FTW!), Dog E Style has an insane top-it-yourself bar with a nuts number of specialty mustards and homemade relishes, as well as sausage options like a Swiss cheese brat with the cheese goo-ing out of the middle.
Currywurst (click here for address and info)
Mid-Wilshire
The first thing you need to know about this take-out/dine-in little spot on Fairfax is that it's created a donut hot dog. The second thing you need to know about them is nothing, because you are already in your car on the way to get a donut hot dog.
Cupid's (click here for address and info)
Multiple Locations
Simi Valley, Canoga Park, and Van Nuys' Cupid's are all still run by the same family that launched the concept in 1946, and what a concept it is: chili dogs. Blam. You don't need to order anything else. Nor should you.
This DTLA beer hall (with another location in Venice) specializes in three great things: sausage, fries, and beer. In addition to uber-niche tubed-meats whose fillings vary from pork and veal to rabbit and pheasant, Wurstküche doles out Belgian fries with gourmet dipping sauces. The beer list is mostly German and Belgian, but there is PBR for the hipster in you. The space is furnished with long, communal tables, so come with a large group and an appetite for sausage.
This Mid-Wilshire meatery slings all sorts of sausages -- and is the proud creator of the doughnut hot dog.
This dog-slinger is upping the game with seriously delectable eats.
Pink's famous hot dog joint is where Willis proposed to Demi Moore, and uh... more importantly, where they're serving up unbelievably fresh and juicy dogs.
Started by three German expats, this small, focused Silverlake weiner factory dabbles only in traditional Hasslehoff-loving- country-fare, w/ options like the veal & pork "Bockwurst", the beefy "Rindswurtst", and the "Sharfe Kasewurst" which's got jalapen
The latest cased-meat-and-frosty-brews mecca is laden with so much wood you'll think it is a massage parlor, but then immediately stop thinking that when you see its traditional German menu featuring a slew of draughts (Paulaner Munich/Hefe, Reissdorf Kolsch, Einhorn Spezial Pilsner, etc.) as well as grub ranging from wursts (poultry/spicy/traditional) to spatzel (incl. one with bacon) to the sauteed pork/mushroom sauce "Jager Schnitzel", which they recommend dropped into Red Bull.
If there's one thing Seoul is known for, it's living in constant fear their neighbors to the North are going to bomb the s**t out of them. If there's another, it's sausages -- or at least, that's what Seoul Sausage Company'd lead you to believe. The company is a labor of love to the founders, brothers Yong and Ted Kim, who bring a spin on Korean BBQ that won them the title of Food Network's 3rd The Great Food Truck Race.
This parlor-style joint brings Pasadena the most creative and delicious hot dogs around. Their special all-beef skinless dogs come in several signature varieties, like the Sooo Cali, topped with wild arugula, spicy basil aioli, crispy onions, avocado, and tomato. Feeling adventurous? You can customize your own dog with a selection of 40+ toppings. Veggie dogs are available, too, as are their tasty burgers and sausages.
From a longtime restauranteur (Sunset, Il Fornaio, etc.) SD is a cozy, light-wood-enhanced, casual hotdoggery, serving up an alarmingly large collection of different cased meats (Vienna all beef/spicy chicken sausage/Bavarian bratwurst, etc.).
Just opened this week, Westwood is this wiener-king's most central location, the previous two being Encino and Century City (or 90-Year City, once the agents take their cut).
With multiple outposts around LA, you'll want to frequent every single Cupid's, as you're sure to fall in love with their signature chili dog and fries. Pro tip: the Simi Valley location serves beer!
This Westwood hot dog house is serving up crispy, burst-in-your-mouth links with an array of toppings. Get them accompanied with tater tots or garlic fries and call it a day... a delicious, delicious day.
Founded by a husband and wife duo in 1975, Carney's is the end-all-be-all for LA hot dogs. Rivaling Pink's, their unique sausages will bring you back down to Earth, all with a side of chili fries.