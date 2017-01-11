Cheetos Are the Newest Weird Food Trend Taking Over LA. Here's How.

“These kinds of trends will always start in fast food,” Barich says, referencing Burger King’s Mac N' Cheetos and Cheetos Chicken Fries. “I know a while back Taco Bell came out with some sort of Cheetos Burrito, so sometimes when you see it in those places, which are in the mainstream, it’s easy for it to trickle down to other more boutique restaurants as well.”

There’s a very good chance that the idea of adding Cheetos in dishes may have been embedded into our subconscious from Burger King’s Mac N' Cheetos hullabaloo over the summer since it’s been showing up in all shapes and forms. It’s even made its way to desserts. Most recently, at Cookie Good in Santa Monica, you’ll find Cheetos mixed into a sugar cookie and then rolled in the cheese dust to ensure “the famous orange fingertips,” says co-owner Ross Canter. He first thought of the idea as he was dreaming up new holiday flavors for his cookies; as he considered rolling his cookies in crushed candy canes, Cheetos suddenly popped into his head.