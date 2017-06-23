Food & Drink

These Cheesy Cheetos Cookies Satisfy Two Cravings at Once

06/23/2017
In the interest of putting a stop to the great sweet vs. salty debate, Ross Canter of Santa Monica's Cookie Good has created a solution that feeds all of your potential cravings at once: the Cheetos cookie. With powdered cheddar cheese and a sizable helping of actual crushed Cheetos puffs blended into the cookie dough, the baked good is an undeniably strange amalgam of flavors. The final, neon orange creation (approximately 30% cheese) is even dusted with a layer of Cheetos residue, to ensure you’ll still be licking your fingers after you’ve demolished the cookie itself.

Canter is unabashedly avant-garde when it comes to cookie production -- Cookie Good is notorious for flavors that range from Cap’n Crunch and Bordeaux to pancakes & bacon. Recently, while up late one night pondering potential avenues for originality in the field of cookie distribution, he was overcome with nostalgia for Cheetos-dusted fingertips. He set to work the next day in his cookie laboratory, playing with ingredient levels and portion sizes until he'd concocted a recipe that managed to perfectly straddle the line between too sweet and too salty.

And while you may have slotted Cheetos and sugar cookies at separate ends of the flavor spectrum, the esteemed baker and dessert-enthusiast claims that they work in perfect tandem, and his customers seem to agree enthusiastically.   

Check out the video above to learn more about what it takes to create these fluorescent foodstuffs.

Eliza Dumais is a writer who thinks most things should be dusted with Cheetos residue. Follow her on Instagram @elizadumais.

