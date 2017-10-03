6 new LA restaurants you need to book a table at IMMEDIATELY

Because you're actually going to have some time on your hands when your
seven-day five-day two-day one-day holiday kicks in next week, you're either gonna want to spend it 1) having a long sit-down chat with HR (dude, your benefits are terrible), or 2) at one of these six just-now-open eating and drinking establishments.
Mud Hen Tavern (click here for address and deets)
This gastropub from a crew that includes Top Chef Masters-ticipant Susan Feniger took over the spot that used to house her street-food concept called... um... Street, but now leans far more towards American comfort food, with an extra-juicy burger, braised short rib, and crazy-good chicken and waffle croquettes.
Ristorante Al Mare (click here for address and deets)
Right frigging there on the Santa Monica Pier's this three-story, traditional-Italian ristorante from the guys behind The Grove's La Piazza. The've got a schload of classics going down based on Mama-approved recipes, like rigatoni w/ meatballs, roasted octopus, and a bone-in (heyo!) 16oz NY strip.
Brickworks Roasthouse & Grill (click here for address and deets)
Espresso-cured brisket? Slow-roasted oysters? Where do you need to go for these things? Would it maybe be the South Bay? Yes, yes, yes, and yes. BRH is a brand-spanking-new Manhattan Beach smokery that's now busting out carbon-fired goodness as well as a 30-strong bourbon list.
The Wallace (click here for address and deets)
Culver City's brand new resto's helmed by a former Pittsburgh Pirates minor leaguer, who's knocking it out of the park (see what we did there? DO YOU??) with Asian-influenced deliciousness like lemonfish crudo and next-level drinks, including the coffee-infused, Scotch-based Day Rate.
Scopa Italian Roots (click here for address and deets)
This crazy-stunning Venice add is anchored by this gargantuan bar stocked with tons of rare spirits, which makes sense, 'cause its partners include dudes who used to bartend at La Descarga. But wait, there's more: the chef's a former Top Chef'er who'll do must-eats like a whole seabream w/ fennel and pork shank pappardelle.
Rare by Drai's (click here for address and deets)
The guy who convinced you to wait in line for hours outside of The W only to be told your shoes were "a bit too scuffed" to get up to his rooftop club, is back (!) with a high-end, on-Sunset steakhouse doling out massive Wagyu ribeyes and whole roasted loup de mer.
Mud Hen Tavern
Ristorante Al Mare
Brickworks Roasthouse & Grill
The Wallace
Scopa Italian Roots
Rare by Drai's
The Mud Hen Tavern is a neighborhood bar & restaurant that offers some great seasonal, gourmet pub food and has a great selection of both craft beers and unique cocktails.
Ristorante Al Mare offers three floors of dining experience for you to enjoy which include three al-fresco dining patios, two dining rooms and splendid views of beachfront properties and the beautiful Pacific Ocean.
Brickworks Roasthouse & Grill is the first-ever roast-house in Manhattan Beach. They have several tools at their disposal to deliver some of the tastiest food possible, like a cherry wood-burning smoker, mesquite wood-burning wheel grill, and an almond wood-burning stone-deck oven. Yeah, we just went there.
Every aspect of The Wallace is inspired by the Californian culture from the food to the decor. They are serving up locally-sourced food, using local, fresh and sustainable ingredients to create truly unique shared plates.
This Venice Beach Italian serves up a menu of inventive shareable plates that practically begs you to order one of everything. Start with some hot and cold antipasti before carbo-loading on pasta dishes like rabbit tagliatelle and vodka rigatoni. The space has a cool industrial aesthetic with exposed brick, giant mirrors, and warehouse ceilings.
Located in West Hollywood, Rare By Drais has an extensive wine list from which to pick out a great wine to pair with your perfectly cooked steak.