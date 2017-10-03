Food & Drink

LA's 21 best breakfast, lunch, dinner & late-night fried chicken options

By Published On 09/05/2014 By Published On 09/05/2014
Jeff Miller

Trending

related

Nicolas Cage Is Now a Japanese Snack Called the ‘Nicolastick’

related

The Wild Reason Why 'Mean Girls' Had to Cut the Burn Book's Masturbation Joke

related

Dunkin’ Donuts Is Cutting Nearly Half Its Donut Selection at 1,000 Locations

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

Stuff You'll Like

related

IKEA’s Furniture Is About to Get Way Easier to Assemble

related

The ‘Pause Pod’ Is Here to Help You Nap at Work, and Everyone Is Making the Same Jokes

related

Taco Bell’s New Clothing Line at Forever 21 Includes a Fire Sauce Bodysuit

Because you've totally woken up in the morning and thought, "I could go for some fried chicken right now", and also stumbled out of a party at 1am and thought, "I could go for some fried chicken right now" (and lunch/dinner fried chicken is kind of a given), here's a breakdown of LA's best battered-bird options for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late-night.

Related

related

LA's Best Korean BBQ Spots

related

The Best Wings in Los Angeles

related

The 9 best non-Buffalo wings in LA

related

LA's Best Korean BBQ Spots
Brus Wiffle/Facebook

BREAKFAST


Bru’s Wiffle Santa Monica
Sure, Roscoe's does chicken and waffles, but you can't get them smothered in grilled jalapeños/Oaxaca cheese, or goat cheese/honey. At Bru's Wiffle, though, you can. They open at 8am -- three hours earlier than their sister restaurant, Bru's Counter, which's where this chicken and waffle sandwich (!) is from. But you're enterprising. You can fold your own waffle, right?

A Frame

A-Frame

Culver City
Roy Choi's American diner opens at 10am on weekends, which means your Saturday all-you-can-eat-pancake experience can also become your Saturday all-you-can-eat-pancakes-and-let's-add-some-fried-chicken-and-micheladas experience, real quickly.

Short order/Facebook

Short Order

Mid-Wilshire
This burger-rrific farmer's market favorite has often got this nuts-good brunch on special (so call ahead, yo!). It's malted cinnamon waffles topped with Dante's fried chicken thighs and fruit syrup.

Glazed Donut Bistro/Facebook

Glazed Donut Bistro

West Hollywood
We've told you about this magical WeHo spot over and over again, but it's worth a reminder: they stuff fried chicken inside a donut. Yep.

related

The Best Wings in Los Angeles
Panns/Facebook

Pann’s

Westchester
The salty, crispy, thinly battered fried chicken at Pann’s near LAX (available when they open at 7am and all day) is a pretty good reason to agree to pick your friend up from the airport.

Facebook/Willie Jane

LUNCH

 

Willie Jane

Santa Monica
Let's call this one lunch-ish, since the free-range Mary’s chicken is stupid-good whether you order it with a waffle and chili/maple syrup, or mac & cheese and wood-oven Brussels sprouts.

Facebook/Honey's Kettle

Honey’s Kettle Fried Chicken

Culver City
The winner of our massive fried chicken-off, the Kettle uses gigantic kettle drums to make perfect, thickly battered, incredibly tender chicken. Also essential: smothering that chicken, a side of biscuits, and hell -- your own hand, in the honey that comes with every order.

Sandwich Smith/Facebook

The Sandwich Smith

Downtown
Buttermilk-fried chicken, garlic aioli, cheddar cheese, and creamy coleslaw on a French roll > Anything, maybe ever.

related

The 9 best non-Buffalo wings in LA
Yelp user Ryan Richie

Jim Dandy Fried Chicken

South LA
Another one of the vote-winners from our survey is served with corn fritters covered in powdered sugar. You can get both for less than $10, as long as you don’t mind ordering through bulletproof windows and eating in your car. Which you don’t.

Yelp user Emily O

Flossie’s Southern Cuisine

Torrance
Because the only thing better than fried chicken is fried chicken surrounded by collard greens, candied yams, “corn okra tomatoes”, and Mississippi hot tamales, get here now.

Plan Check

DINNER

 

Plan Check Kitchen + Bar

Multiple Locations
Plan Check serves its crazy-good fried bird legs with smoked-milk gravy, yam preserves, and spicy, pickled okra, or with duck breast ham, pickles, and spicy green pimento cheese. Decision, decisions, deci -- just get both.

Yelp user Michael R

Bertha’s Soul Food Café

South LA
One of LA’s oldest soul food eateries is still one of the best. Peppery and crunchy chicken is served with hearty sides like corn bread, rice, gravy, and mac & cheese. So... you probably want to cancel whatever your after-dinner plans were.

Jeff Miller

Son Of A Gun

Mid-Wilshire
Sure, Jon and Vinny's legendary chicken sandwich is also available at lunch, but it's way more socially acceptable to stuff your face at dinner. And you're gonna need to wash this sucker down with some mussels. And pork cheek. And lobster rolls. And...

Facebook/Tokyo Fried Chicken Co

Tokyo Fried Chicken Co.

Monterey Park
The ginger- and garlic-brined chicken here is flash-fried and served with dashi-braised collard greens and curry creamed corn, family-style. Or just you-style, depending.

Facebook/Lexington Social House

Lexington Social House

Hollywood
This clubstaurant pulled their fried chicken entree off the menu, but you can still get that signature flavor in the form of fried wings with honey/ginger gastrique. Plus, now you get to round out your meal with a pulled pork quesadilla and hand-cut fries.

Fred 62

LATE-NIGHT

 

Fred 62

Los Feliz
Is this heaven? From 11pm-3am, you can get buttermilk-brined fried chicken between two mini-waffles, with a spice-laced maple aioli and mustard greens. AMEN.

Feed The Monster

The Serving Spoon

Inglewood
No good decisions are made after 2am. Unless you decide to get three orders of fried chicken, grits, and a GIANT slab of corn bread at 3:30am in the morning. In which case... you've made a GREAT decision.

Kyochon

KyoChon Chicken

Koreatown
This beloved Ktown wingsery is open 'til 2am on weekends, making it perfect post-bar and pre-attempting-to-keep-your-eyes-open-at-the-after-party grub.

Dough Instagram

Dough Pizzeria & Bar

West Hollywood
Chicken and waffles on a pizza. ON A PIZZA. Available 'til 2am, Thursday through Saturday.

Alibi Room/Facebook

Alibi Room

Culver City
At this tucked-away CC bar, Roy Choi serves his fried wings with Korean chili sauce and house-made ranch until 2am.

Jeff Miller

Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles

Multiple Locations
Let's be brutally honest: this is where you were gonna end up all along, anyway.

Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.

Keshvar Alikhani is a freelancer who knows what the cluck is up. Find her at Twitter at @keshvardesiree.

1. A-Frame 12565 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066 (Culver City)

This Hawaiian Culver City eatery from the Roy Choi is an Asian-fusion collaboration in a totally refurbished IHOP, hopped up with a picnic-type patio and light wood-clad walls. Food's meant to be utensil-optional, with inventive dishes like green curry and a poké sampler including choices like tuna with gochujang sauce, sesame leaves & oil, cabbage, seaweed, and nori, as well as tuna with kukui nut chili pesto and Parmesan.

2. Glazed Donut Bistro 8807 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069 (West Hollywood)

This donutery is serving up seriously eclectic fried dough holes. Ranging in a variety of crazy flavors, you'll really never be disappointed.

3. Willie Jane 1031 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90291 (Venice)

Willie Jane is a Venice staple for Southern-style brunch and supper. The menu features quintessential comfort foods like warm biscuits with bacon jam and pimento cheese, fried chicken atop crispy waffles, and smoked baby back ribs with watermelon salad. The Abbot Kinney spot gets packed for weekend brunch, and for good reason: house-made beignets, French toast sticks, and again, those damn biscuits, are exactly what you need on Sunday mornings.

4. Honey's Kettle Fried Chicken 9537 Culver Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232 (Culver City)

Honey's Kettle cooks up delicious golden-brown farm fresh fried chicken with the perfect crunch and juiciness. Choose a number of sides to complement your heavily battered fried chicken, such as buttermilk biscuits and honey from a spout. It's no surprise that Honey's Kettle was named Best Fried Chicken in LA by Los Angeles Magazine.

5. Plan Check Kitchen + Bar 351 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036 (West Hollywood)

This sophisticated gastropub -- with a few locations across Los Angeles -- is acclaimed for its burgers, whiskey, and craft beer. The namesake Plan Check burger, topped with pickles, onions, and Americanized dashi cheese, is famous for its layer of Ketchup Leather, which is a square of dehydrated tomato paste that melts over the patty like a layer of cheese. Plan Check’s comfort food vibe makes for a hip and social ambience, complemented by tall communal tables and plenty of bar seating.

6. Son Of A Gun 8730 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048 (Mid Wilshire)

The menu at this nautical Melrose spot from chef superstars Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo (Animal and Jon & Vinny's) is seafood heaven with a fried chicken sandwich thrown in to remind you just how great turf can be, too. It's a hulking masterpiece with a spicy bread & butter pickle slaw and Sriracha aioli. If you're in the mood for surf, go for the trout or the octopus salad.

7. Tokyo Fried Chicken Co. 122 S Atlantic Blvd, Monterey Park, CA 91754

Located in a strip mall, this Monterey Park Asian eatery keeps it crispy with perfectly fried chicken, but the real killer here is the sauce selection, which includes homemade spicy ponzu and soy. Thankfully, it's also got a great craft-heavy Asian beer list to wash it all down with.

8. Lexington Social House 1718 Vine St, Hollywood, CA 90028 (Hollywood)

Finally soft-open to the public now after months and months of private events, LSH's a Victorian-interior'd farm-to-table eatery (featuring monster suede chairs and a patio outfitted with a fireplace), all from a former real-estate guy and his sis who's a

9. Fred 62 1850 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027 (Los Feliz)

Fred 62 is a great late night diner doling out delicious, juicy burgers that're perfect after a long night out.

10. Kyochon Chicken 3833 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA 90020 (Koreatown)

This Korean mini chain specializes in fried chicken like you've never tasted before. The simple numbered menu features a fried whole chicken, rice bowls, and salad (both topped with chicken, of course), but you're really there for the mind-blowing wings, all of which are double-fried in canola oil. You should definitely get an order of the feverishly hot, signature soy garlic wings, but you'll also want an order of the extra-brittle sweet honey ones for full wing exposure. The basic strip mall outpost on W 6th Street is open until 2am on Fridays and Saturdays.

11. Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles 1514 N Gower St, Los Angeles, CA 90028 (Hollywood)

There's one place, and one place only, to get chicken and waffles in southern California: Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles. Founded by a Harlem native on a mission to bring straight and simple soul food to LA, Roscoe's serves up miraculous plates of golden-hued fried chicken and crispy waffles. The menu is, of course, full of comfort combos like gravy-smothered chicken with biscuits and eggs-any-way breakfasts. The chain has multiple locations across the greater LA area, but the Hollywood one is in the center of it all.

12. Bru's Wiffle - A Waffle Joint 2408 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90403 (Santa Monica)

If you're looking for chicken and waffles smothered in grilled jalapeños/Oaxaca cheese, then Bru's is for you. They open at 8am -- three hours earlier than their sister restaurant, Bru's Counter.

13. Short Order 6333 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90036 (Mid Wilshire)

This indoor/outdoor burger slinger serves up gourmet patties, man-meal salads, and an array of sides you'll have a tough time choosing from. Definitely top your meal off with a shake -- boozy or straight -- and prepare to loosen that belt. The seasonal menu is crafted by emphasizing locally raised, organic, artisanal and handmade products.

14. Pann's Restaurant & Coffee Shop 6710 LA Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045

This is a 50s-style diner that's on the way to LAX is famous for its fried chicken. Expect it to be classic (and served with waffles in the AM).

15. The Sandwich Smith 362 E 1st St, Los Angeles, CA 90012 (Koreatown)

Directly across the street from Ramen Row in Little Tokyo, The Sandwich Smith's a lunch-only, dark-wood-outfitted, er, sandwich smithery, with a choose-your-own-lunch-style menu process that'll create divine sandwiches right before your eyes.

16. Jim Dandy Fried Chicken 11328 S Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90044

This spicy soul food shack's fried chicken is worth the trip. It's got crispy and crunch down just right and is slightly sweey corn fritters are also a must-try menu item.

17. Flossie's Southern Cuisine 3566 Redondo Beach Blvd, Torrance, CA 90504

The name nearly says it all, except that the BEST Southern cuisine you should order at this Torrance spot is the fried chicken with collard greens, candied yams, "corn okra tomatoes", and Mississippi hot tamales.

18. Bertha’s Soul Food Café 1714 Century, Los Angeles, CA 90047

This South LA spot is one of LA’s oldest soul food eateries and one of the best. Their Peppery and crunchy chicken is served with hearty sides like corn bread, rice, gravy, and mac & cheese.

19. The Serving Spoon 1403 Centinela Ave, Inglewood, CA 90302

This Inglewood Southern resto is a solid choice for some late-night face-stuffing, especially if you're stuffing it with their fried chicken, grits, and a GIANT slab of corn bread.

20. Dough Pizzeria & Bar 8947 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90069 (West Hollywood)

This Italian trattoria, inspired by places around the world, offers up creative pizzas, pastas, sandwiches, and salads with top quality ingredients.

21. Alibi Room 12236 W Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066 (Culver City)

This Culver City lounge, helmed by Roy Choi, serves up Kogi BBQ truck fare and delicious rice bowls, among other Korean delicacies.

Stuff You'll Like