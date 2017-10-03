LA's 21 best breakfast, lunch, dinner & late-night fried chicken options

Because you've totally woken up in the morning and thought, "I could go for some fried chicken right now", and also stumbled out of a party at 1am and thought, "I could go for some fried chicken right now" (and lunch/dinner fried chicken is kind of a given), here's a breakdown of LA's best battered-bird options for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late-night.
BREAKFAST
Bru’s Wiffle Santa Monica
Sure, Roscoe's does chicken and waffles, but you can't get them smothered in grilled jalapeños/Oaxaca cheese, or goat cheese/honey. At Bru's Wiffle, though, you can. They open at 8am -- three hours earlier than their sister restaurant, Bru's Counter, which's where this chicken and waffle sandwich (!) is from. But you're enterprising. You can fold your own waffle, right?
A-Frame
Culver City
Roy Choi's American diner opens at 10am on weekends, which means your Saturday all-you-can-eat-pancake experience can also become your Saturday all-you-can-eat-pancakes-and-let's-add-some-fried-chicken-and-micheladas experience, real quickly.
Short Order
Mid-Wilshire
This burger-rrific farmer's market favorite has often got this nuts-good brunch on special (so call ahead, yo!). It's malted cinnamon waffles topped with Dante's fried chicken thighs and fruit syrup.
Glazed Donut Bistro
West Hollywood
We've told you about this magical WeHo spot over and over again, but it's worth a reminder: they stuff fried chicken inside a donut. Yep.
Pann’s
Westchester
The salty, crispy, thinly battered fried chicken at Pann’s near LAX (available when they open at 7am and all day) is a pretty good reason to agree to pick your friend up from the airport.
LUNCH
Willie Jane
Santa Monica
Let's call this one lunch-ish, since the free-range Mary’s chicken is stupid-good whether you order it with a waffle and chili/maple syrup, or mac & cheese and wood-oven Brussels sprouts.
Honey’s Kettle Fried Chicken
Culver City
The winner of our massive fried chicken-off, the Kettle uses gigantic kettle drums to make perfect, thickly battered, incredibly tender chicken. Also essential: smothering that chicken, a side of biscuits, and hell -- your own hand, in the honey that comes with every order.
The Sandwich Smith
Downtown
Buttermilk-fried chicken, garlic aioli, cheddar cheese, and creamy coleslaw on a French roll > Anything, maybe ever.
Jim Dandy Fried Chicken
South LA
Another one of the vote-winners from our survey is served with corn fritters covered in powdered sugar. You can get both for less than $10, as long as you don’t mind ordering through bulletproof windows and eating in your car. Which you don’t.
Flossie’s Southern Cuisine
Torrance
Because the only thing better than fried chicken is fried chicken surrounded by collard greens, candied yams, “corn okra tomatoes”, and Mississippi hot tamales, get here now.
DINNER
Plan Check Kitchen + Bar
Multiple Locations
Plan Check serves its crazy-good fried bird legs with smoked-milk gravy, yam preserves, and spicy, pickled okra, or with duck breast ham, pickles, and spicy green pimento cheese. Decision, decisions, deci -- just get both.
Bertha’s Soul Food Café
South LA
One of LA’s oldest soul food eateries is still one of the best. Peppery and crunchy chicken is served with hearty sides like corn bread, rice, gravy, and mac & cheese. So... you probably want to cancel whatever your after-dinner plans were.
Son Of A Gun
Mid-Wilshire
Sure, Jon and Vinny's legendary chicken sandwich is also available at lunch, but it's way more socially acceptable to stuff your face at dinner. And you're gonna need to wash this sucker down with some mussels. And pork cheek. And lobster rolls. And...
Tokyo Fried Chicken Co.
Monterey Park
The ginger- and garlic-brined chicken here is flash-fried and served with dashi-braised collard greens and curry creamed corn, family-style. Or just you-style, depending.
Lexington Social House
Hollywood
This clubstaurant pulled their fried chicken entree off the menu, but you can still get that signature flavor in the form of fried wings with honey/ginger gastrique. Plus, now you get to round out your meal with a pulled pork quesadilla and hand-cut fries.
LATE-NIGHT
Fred 62
Los Feliz
Is this heaven? From 11pm-3am, you can get buttermilk-brined fried chicken between two mini-waffles, with a spice-laced maple aioli and mustard greens. AMEN.
The Serving Spoon
Inglewood
No good decisions are made after 2am. Unless you decide to get three orders of fried chicken, grits, and a GIANT slab of corn bread at 3:30am in the morning. In which case... you've made a GREAT decision.
KyoChon Chicken
Koreatown
This beloved Ktown wingsery is open 'til 2am on weekends, making it perfect post-bar and pre-attempting-to-keep-your-eyes-open-at-the-after-party grub.
Dough Pizzeria & Bar
West Hollywood
Chicken and waffles on a pizza. ON A PIZZA. Available 'til 2am, Thursday through Saturday.
Alibi Room
Culver City
At this tucked-away CC bar, Roy Choi serves his fried wings with Korean chili sauce and house-made ranch until 2am.
Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles
Multiple Locations
Let's be brutally honest: this is where you were gonna end up all along, anyway.
Keshvar Alikhani is a freelancer who knows what the cluck is up.
A-Frame12565 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles
Glazed Donut Bistro8807 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
Willie Jane1031 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Los Angeles
Honey's Kettle Fried Chicken9537 Culver Blvd, Culver City
Plan Check Kitchen + Bar351 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles
Son Of A Gun8730 3rd St, Los Angeles
Tokyo Fried Chicken Co.122 S Atlantic Blvd, Monterey Park
Lexington Social House1718 Vine St, Hollywood
Fred 621850 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles
Kyochon Chicken3833 W 6th St, Los Angeles
Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles1514 N Gower St, Los Angeles
Bru's Wiffle - A Waffle Joint2408 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica
Short Order6333 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
Pann's Restaurant & Coffee Shop6710 LA Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles
The Sandwich Smith362 E 1st St, Los Angeles
Jim Dandy Fried Chicken11328 S Vermont Ave, Los Angeles
Flossie's Southern Cuisine3566 Redondo Beach Blvd, Torrance
Bertha's Soul Food Café1714 Century, Los Angeles
The Serving Spoon1403 Centinela Ave, Inglewood
Dough Pizzeria & Bar8947 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
Alibi Room12236 W Washington Blvd, Los Angeles
