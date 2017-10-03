The 8 best Italian sandwiches in LA (that aren't The Godmother)

related 5 sandwiches you need to eat right now

Rocco's Italian Market & Deli (address and info) Los Feliz

Rocco's "Il Rocco" in Los Feliz is the undisputed Eastside Italian champ, a mustache-friendly hoag loaded with your usual suspects (mortadella, capocollo, soppressata, provolone). What sets this hero apart, though, is a layer of arugula, giardiniera, and prezzemolo spread (aka fancy lettuce, pickled vegetables, and parsley spread). The sharp bite from all three ingredients gives the sandwich much-needed balance, and -- ironic! -- it looks great when spilled on a child-sized NBA jersey from the '90s.

Mario's Italian Deli & Market (address and info) Glendale

Even Glendale gets in on the sub-love with Mario's, where two slices of bread do not make a sandwich. Order the Submarine Combo (or its hot cousin, the Spicy Combo), and you get a Big Mac-style triple-decker that's only going to fit in your mouth after a major smushdown (note: not a sexual act... but it probably should be).

Paninoteca by Scarpetta (address and info) Beverly Hills

Think of Scarpetta as the restaurant version of a superhero. By night, it's a flashy Italian restaurant serving $24 spaghetti to wealthy B-Hills widows. By day, it's a friendly sandwich shop, and Chef Freddy Vargas is serving his Padrino Hero to anyone smart enough to come in. Prosciutto, mortadella, salami, and provolone come dressed with an Italian vinaigrette that gives the sandwich the perfect amount of tangy zip.

All About The Bread (address and info) Fairfax

Let's see, it's got spicy capocollo, mortadella, prosciutto di Parma, ham, Genoa salami, and provolone. That sounds a heck of a lot like the... what's that? It's called The Godfather? Ah. Clearly someone at All About The Bread took a visit out to Santa Monica, then recreated the original bad-boy and saved a shload of people a long drive.

Eastside Market Italian Deli (address and info) Chinatown

You want OG? That's Eastside Market, open since 1929 near Chinatown in what used to be LA's Little Italy. Its Cold Cuts and Cheese Combination may not have the most eloquent name, but it does the job with the classics on top of a fluffy Italian roll, with the added hope that “aged provolone” here doesn't mean “since they opened".

ink.sack (address and info) Beverly Grove

Top Chef winner Michael Voltaggio is known for taking classic ingredients and turning them on their head, and The Jose Andres -- aka “The Spanish Godfather” -- is no exception. Unlike the rest of this list, it's not technically Italian, but rather a Spanish interpretation of The Godmother with Serrano ham, thin slices of chorizo, manchego instead of provolone, and spicy, vinegar-tinged peppers. Bueno? Buona? Yes.