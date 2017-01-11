Curtis Stone on His Amazing 2016 -- and What's Next for Him

It's a little something like that with your team, whether it's getting through the week without a phone call, or watching the menus come out of the test kitchen, they have really been lead by Justin. And just to see how fabulous they are, it reminds you of why you do what you do, that sort of collaboration with other talented people that you really want to learn from and grow with. It's been a really cool process, actually.

Tell me a little bit what it's been like working with your brother so closely this year on Gwen.

Stone: It's been awesome. I mean, look, it's one of those things that everybody warns you about, I guess, working with a family member, and probably for good reason. You have a much shorter fuse with someone that you've known your entire life. There's no need for politeness in a family, which is what makes Thanksgiving such an interesting time of year, right? So that's good and bad. There's parts of it that you think, "I wouldn't have spoken to someone else like that. It's only because he's my brother." Or he wouldn't have spoken to me like that. But the good news is neither of you has got anywhere to go either. So, shit, you get to the arguments quicker, but you get to the solutions faster too, I think. That part of it's been awesome.