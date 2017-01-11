We Rode Shotgun While Danny Trejo Handed Out Tacos and Advice on Life

Handing a taco to Minnie Mouse on Hollywood Blvd, Danny Trejo suddenly doesn’t seem quite as menacing as his fierce, machete-wielding on-screen characters. In fact, he seems downright cheerful. But that doesn’t mean the prolific actor and LA native is any less serious about his latest venture: the rapidly expanding empire of Trejo’s Tacos.

If you’ve driven up La Brea Ave near Olympic Blvd in recent months, you’ve seen Trejo’s unmistakable, mustachioed face emblazoned on the sign of his modern taco-focused restaurant. The eatery, which he opened in March with partners Ash Shah and Jeff Georgino, serves sustainably sourced, creative twists on classic tacos like the steak asada with pepita pesto, as well as vegan and gluten-free options like the actually delicious rainbow cauliflower. And chances are you’re going to be seeing a lot more of that face -- recognizable from literally hundreds of films including Machete and, yes, Spy Kids -- as he’s already opened Trejo’s Cantina in Hollywood, launched a food truck that’s appeared at every Rams home game, and has plans for another spot in LA and more across the country. Oh, and let’s not forget his namesake beer, coffee, and hot sauce.