All the Amazing Food & Drinks You'll Want to Consume at Desert Trip

“It’s a surreal experience having grown up listening to these bands and now having the opportunity to go to the Trip,” explains Chef Chris Oh. “[Our] menu is very Korean-inspired with some of our most popular dishes from Hanjip (Bibimbap, Spicy Pork Bowls, Corn Cheese, etc.). This is great because there are people from all over coming to not just listen to the music, but to experience the food—some of whom might be trying Korean food and flavors for the first time!” He adds, “So stoked to see The Rolling Stones, I’ve never seen them before live.”

Greg Koch of Stone Brewing, an admitted eternal Pink Floyd fan who is stoked to see Roger Waters, says of his beer lineup, “We have brewery owners from literally all over the world attending Desert Fest and representing their beers. SoCal breweries are of course well represented, but we also have a rare opportunity for fans to enjoy specialty beers brought over special from such places as Bamberg, Germany, Wellington, New Zealand, and Milan, Italy. To say which beers I’m most excited about is akin to saying which songs I’m most excited to hear…I don’t even want to focus in on one or two, but instead just want to immerse myself in the overall experience."