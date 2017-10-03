DineLA's Restaurant Week Is Officially Back In Action

dineL.A.'s Restaurant Week -- which is always, confusingly, longer than a week -- happens twice a year, and one of those times is right fricking now, all the way through February 1st. Per usual, tons of great restaurants are serving up three-course lunches and dinners with a tiered pricing system -- lunch ranges from $15 -- for spots like Casa Vega and the new Studio City dim sum resto Shanghai Rose -- up to $25 for steaks at BOA and Italian at Culina. Lower-end dinners include $30 prix fixes at Mud Hen Tavern and Blue Plate Taco, with higher-end options at Faith & Flower and K-ZO, among many others.
Many restaurants are also serving dishes not on their normal menus: Sotto's doing Niman Ranch lamb spezzatino with Grist & Toll polenta, while Butchers & Barbers has a crispy skin duck breast w/ slow-cooked black kale, curry butternut squash purée, and roasted onion duck jus. Of course, to hit any of it, you gotta make reservations, so you should get on that... like.... now, right here.