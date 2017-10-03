Food & Drink

DineLA's Restaurant Week Is Officially Back In Action

By Published On 01/19/2015 By Published On 01/19/2015
Butchers and Barbers/DineLA

Trending

related

These New Whiskey Advent Calendars Mean Every Day in December Will Start Great

related

The First Trailer for Netflix's 'The Babysitter' Is Crazy As Hell

related

Nicolas Cage Is Now a Japanese Snack Called the ‘Nicolastick’

related

The Wild Reason Why 'Mean Girls' Had to Cut the Burn Book's Masturbation Joke

dineL.A.'s Restaurant Week -- which is always, confusingly, longer than a week -- happens twice a year, and one of those times is right fricking now, all the way through February 1st. Per usual, tons of great restaurants are serving up three-course lunches and dinners with a tiered pricing system -- lunch ranges from $15 -- for spots like Casa Vega and the new Studio City dim sum resto Shanghai Rose -- up to $25 for steaks at BOA and Italian at Culina. Lower-end dinners include $30 prix fixes at Mud Hen Tavern and Blue Plate Taco, with higher-end options at Faith & Flower and K-ZO, among many others.

Many restaurants are also serving dishes not on their normal menus: Sotto's doing Niman Ranch lamb spezzatino with Grist & Toll polenta, while Butchers & Barbers has a crispy skin duck breast w/ slow-cooked black kale, curry butternut squash purée, and roasted onion duck jus. Of course, to hit any of it, you gotta make reservations, so you should get on that... like.... now, right here.

Stuff You'll Like