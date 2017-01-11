There Is a Hidden Beef Jerky Factory Downtown -- That's Been There for Four Generations

Over the last decade, we’ve seen Downtown transform into something trendier than its former self (we even have a new gimmicky skyscraper glass slide!), so it’s sometimes hard to think back to a simpler time -- almost a century ago -- when the area was just full of mom-and-pop shops. What’s even harder to imagine is that in the neighborhood, for nearly that long there’s been a beef jerky factory operating right under our noses for a good chunk of the last century -- and meticulously run by four generations of fathers and sons.

In an industrial part of Pico Blvd, near Downtown’s Fashion District, is a one-story, brick-lined building emblazoned with the words, “Peoples Sausage Co.” and covered with a mural of bespectacled men in blue business suits. Although the sign bearing the old company name hasn’t been changed out of tradition, the business is now more familiarly known as “People’s Choice Beef Jerky.” And yes, this is where all the sweet beef-jerky-making magic takes place.