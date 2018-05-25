5 Summer openings you need to know about

Because restaurants and bars open up more often than... um... (NOTE: Insert Miley Cyrus joke here that CNN will put on the front page of their site, despite being very, very offended), here're the most recently opened spots to eat and drink in LA that you should definitely hit up now.
EMC Seafood And Raw Bar
Koreatown
Occupying a solid piece of corner K-town real estate, this is the drop for anyone who doesn't want to travel to either side of the city for Water Grill action but still wants to down some real-deal raw bar eats and crazy cooked foods, like steamed lemon-pepper Dungeness crab and uni kongee.
Full menu? Right here.
Hooray Henry's
Mid-Wilshire
The newest clubtacular spot from the H.Wood guys and their designer homie from BUILT ( who've previously collab'd on SHOREbar and Bootsy Bellows) is this glitzy, Brit-themed bottle-service center, which's got wacky nightly performances as well as an actual specialty drink menu.
The full deal's on their FB
V Restaurant
Malibu
In true Malibuvian fashion, V's a farm-fresh, seafood-centric, pretty classy eatery right along PCH, with housemade tagliatelle w/ wild boar ragout and diver scallops crusted w/ the Egyptian herb dukkah, which is probably the kind of person you'd be if you were trying to save your head in Egypt... these days, anyways.
Make your rezzie at their website
Village Tavern
Glendale
This warm-feeling neighborhood barstaurant's got a kickin' curated craft beer list with Green Flash and Golden Road Kolsch, as well as food like Mexican BBQ pulled-pork tacos and guac-loaded corn on the cob.
The full menu's here
33 Taps
Hollywood
Replacing Dillon's Irish Pub is this sports bar/beer house with... waitforit... 33 taps (including Angeleno and Franziskaner, among the usual suspects), as well as upped-ante grub like pulled-pork sliders w/ apple-bacon coleslaw and beer-battered mac and cheese.
Here's the menu for your perusal
This spacious neighborhood watering hole in (you guessed it) Atwater Village serves up a big selection of brews -- including rotating craft selections -- and some affordably priced, generously poured house cocktails. Teaming up with the folks at Stop, Guac n Roll Mexican Smokehouse to create a menu of BBQ and Mexican fusion fare, food at Atwater runs the gamut from fish tacos to chipotle chicken sandwiches to vegetarian friendly options.
The neighborhood sports bar gets super-sized at Hollywood's 33 Taps with 40 flat-screens playing just about every game, no-fuss American food, and as many taps as the name suggests. Take your pick: a UFC match and a mac & cheese-topped burger, or football and a pastrami sandwich with fries. Either way, you're probably going to be drinking beer (simple mixed drinks are as close to mixology as it comes here). Doors don't just open in Hollywood, sometimes you have to knock hard... or tap thirty-three times.