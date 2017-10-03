8 Sriracha-laden dishes to eat before the inevitable Hot Sauce Apocalypse

As you've no doubt heard by now, the future of the greatest hot sauce on planet Earth is in question, thanks to the shutdown of the iconic brand's Irwindale plant, which means these eight Sriracha-laden dishes are not just delicious, but are also possibly not here for much longer. In other words, get 'em while you can.
The Restaurant: Fritzi Dog (click here for address and deets)
The Dish: The Spicy Dog
The Lowdown: Top Chef Master Neal Fraser's gourmet cased-meat stand's got this just-the-right-amount-of-hot dog, made with raw onions, jalapeno relish, and homemade Sriracha ketchup.
The Restaurant: Sauce on Hampton (click here for address and deets)
The Dish: Spicy Fried Rice Wrap
The Lowdown: This casual neighborhood spot's got Sriracha in a couple of their wraps (meatloaf hash! spicy shirazi!), but the move is this Asian-influenced carb-bomb, which's stuffed with veggies, cheese, rice, and rooster sauce.
The Restaurant: Eggslut (click here for address and deets)
The Dish: The Fairfax
The Lowdown: This new-ish stall at the totally awesome Grand Central Market Downtown has a roostered-up dish that's been called one of the Best Breakfasts In the Country by that breakfast expert, um, Details magazine: a brioche bun laden with Sriracha-mayo, and stuffed with grey salted eggs, caramelized onions, and Tillamook cheddar.
The Restaurant: Seoul Sausage Company (click here for address and deets)
The Dish: The KFC
The Lowdown: The dudes who won a season of The Great Food Truck Race are famous for their balls (hahahahha. hahahahaha. ha.), but even better's this Sriracha-glazed sweet-and-spicy fried chicken, which's become a favorite of food-dudes like Bobby Flay, who regularly comes in for it when he's in town.
The Restaurant: Plan Check Fairfax (click here for address and deets)
The Dish: SS.PCB
The Lowdown: It stands for Smoky And Spicy Plan Check Burger, and it's a monster, with habanero cheese, Sriracha pickles, bacon, schmaltz onions, and a Sriracha ketchup "leather" -- essentially a (genius) solid version of the sauce. It's not always on the menu, but if you bribe them/just ask nicely, they'll usually make it for you anyway -- and, added bonus, on Thursdays they have a Sriracha cocktail, too.
The Bar: One Eyed Gypsy (click here for address and deets)
The Drink: The Cock Fight
The Lowdown: The super-awesome sideshow-ish bar'll make you this hilariously named drink, which mixes gin with mango & kumquat syrup, lime juice, and Sriracha.
The Restaurant: Haven Gastropub (click here for address and deets)
The Dish: Miso-Glazed Pork Belly
The Lowdown: Usually available as a special (including this week, so get on over there!), this swine's abetted with Sriracha pickles and boiled eggs.
The Restaurant: Chego! (click here for address and deets)
The Dish: Sriracha Chocolate Bar
The Lowdown: Roy Choi's Korean street-food zone's signature dessert's this rooster-sauce-ganache bar, which's also loaded with candied peanuts and crispy rice.