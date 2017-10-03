Food & Drink

Your guide to all the fake Tommy's

By Published On 01/06/2014 By Published On 01/06/2014
Original image by Asheligh Fox

Sure, everyone knows and loves the Original Tommy's Hamburgers chain, which's been serving its sloppy, famous chili burgers to, er, sloppy people at all hours since 1946. In fact, they're so beloved that tons of other spots have, well, sorta ripped 'em off. From Tommie's to Big Tomy's to Super Tommy's, here's your guide to every single fake Original Tommy's in LA.

big tomy's la
The Burger Review

BIG TOMY'S (click here for address and deets)
How is it like Original Tommy's: It's a burger joint, with red lettering. Also, the name thing.
How is it not like Original Tommy's: There're less locations, the writing isn't in a weird cursive font, and they serve French toast.
Do they serve chili? Of course. 

tom's jr LA
Tom's Jr Facebook

TOM'S JR (click here for address and deets)
How is it like Original Tommy's: Honestly, mostly because it's named after his little hijo, and they have burgers.
How is it not like Original Tommy's: They've got entrees like teriyaki chicken and fish. Also, it's mostly in hoods you probably won't find yourself in much if you wear cardigans.
Do they serve chili? Yeah. They've got chili.

tam's burgers LA
Yelp user Mike L

TAM'S BURGERS (click here for address and deets)
How is it like Original Tommy's: Their red and yellow color scheme, script letters, and burgers.
How is it not like Original Tommy's: A monster menu that includes a super-juicy Philly cheesesteak.
Do they serve chili? Indeed, they do.

TOM'S FAMOUS FAMILY RESTAURANT LA
Tom's Famous Facebook

TOM'S FAMOUS FAMILY RESTAURANT (click here for address and deets)
How is it like Original Tommy's: Well, there is that name. And of course burgers. Mostly the name though. At least they went the extra step and made an actual logo, unlike some of these other places.
How is it not like Original Tommy's: None of the founders are named Tommy. And they're "famous" for their chicken and waffles.
Do they serve chili? Yep, on top of fries -- and also topped with pastrami, steak, chicken, or bacon. So this place kinda totally rules.

GREEK TOMMY'S BURGER (click here for address and deets)
How is it like Original Tommy's: It's a burger stand, so there's that. But it's Greek!
How is it not like Original Tommy's: It's GREEK! Which must mean something. They also serve teriyaki... which isn't Greek at all.
Do they serve chili? Is chili Greek?

TOM'S BURGERS LA
Tom's Burgers Facebook

TOM'S BURGERS (click here for address and deets)
How is it like Original Tommy's: It was started as a family-run stand, and specializes in ground beefiness.
How is it not like Original Tommy's: Their famous burger's got no chili on it -- instead, it's buried under two slices of bacon, pastrami, Thousand Island dressing, mustard, onions, lettuce, and pickles, and is called the Combat Radio Burger... clearly meant to appeal to fans of both The Clash and Cuba Gooding, Jr.
Do they serve chili? Yes, but only on top of fries, for some reason.

TOMMIE'S HAMBURGERS LA
Yelp user Cindy S

TOMMIE'S HAMBURGERS (click here for address and deets)
How is it like Original Tommy's: Um, in nearly every way: the color scheme, the menu, the flavor...
How is it not like Original Tommy's: The letters 'i' and 'e'.
Do they serve chili? You know it.

SUPER TOMMY'S LA
Super Tommy's

SUPER TOMMY'S (click here for address and deets)
How is it like Original Tommy's: They claim -- right there on their website! -- to be a "famous chili-burger restaurant."
How is it not like Original Tommy's: Well, for one, it's super. Two, have you ever eaten huevos rancheros at Original Tommys? 'Cause you can at Super Tommy's.
Do they serve chili? Oh yeah.

TOM'S SUPER BURGER LA
Yelp user Daniel H

TOM'S SUPER BURGER (click here for address and deets)
How is it like Original Tommy's: Well, the've been ripped off, too. See below.
How is it not like Original Tommy's: Burritos, yo!
Do they serve chili? You know it.

TOM'S ORIGINAL SUPER BURGER (click here for address and deets)
How is it like Original Tommy's: Let's not even answer this question. Let's just revel in the Inception-level ripoff that's going on here.
How is it not like Original Tommy's: I mean, wow, that's a lot of ripping other people off!
Do they serve chili? Probably. Yeah. Yes. They do.

1. Big Tomy's 11289 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064 (West La)

Big Tomy's is the place to go for your 24-hour-a-day fix of fries, burgers and everything else that could possibly be made on a grill.

2. Tom's Jr. Burgers 3996 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90037

Tom's Jr. boasts three locations in LA so you'll never be far away from getting your burger fix. Furthermore, they claim to have the “freshest and tastiest burgers in the galaxy,” so there's that to go alongside your order of fries.

3. Tam's Burgers 2801 S Central Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90011

There are almost too many Tam's to count across the board, so your next serving of chili fries are always within reach.

4. Tom's Famous Family Restaurants 5624 Pacific Blvd, Huntington Park, CA 90255

Their motto is “Fast dining, made fresh” and that's exactly what they've been doing for years and whether you want fried chicken and waffles, a burger or a bean and cheese burrito Tom's is the place to go.

5. Greek Tommy's Burger 1275 S Bronson Ave, Los Angeles, CA (Koreatown)

You're stuck between choosing a place that serves breakfast, burgers or teriyaki food. Then you roll by Greek Tommy's where you realize they can make you pretty much anything you could think up.

6. Tom's Burgers 1501 W Olympic Blvd, Montebello, CA 90640

Charbroiled cheeseburgers, numerous breakfast options and chili fries are just a few of the things you'll find on Tom's extensive menu.

7. Tommie's Hamburgers 9301 Tampa Ave, Northridge, CA 91324

Tommie's has a simple menu which has served it well since 1967. But remember, always, always get the chili burger.

8. Super Tommy's 3085 E Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Super Tommy's serves breakfast all day and all sorts of different greasy foods which is perfect for those all-day-kind-of-hangovers.

9. Tom's Super Burger 1710 S Robertson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035

Tom's Super Burger is a hole-in-the-wall joint that serves up great burgers and loads of other stuff at good prices.

10. Tom's Original Super Burger 9291 Sierra Ave, Fontana, CA 92335

You can get a whole mess of burgers and fries here on the cheap at this Fontana location.

