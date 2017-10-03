Food & Drink

LA's 6 best soft-serve spots

By Published On 09/04/2014 By Published On 09/04/2014
King Kone

Trending

related

The Wild Reason Why 'Mean Girls' Had to Cut the Burn Book's Masturbation Joke

related

Dunkin’ Donuts Is Cutting Nearly Half Its Donut Selection at 1,000 Locations

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

Stuff You'll Like

related

This Madman Unicycling on Bridge Beams Will Give You Sweaty Palms

related

Hurry, You Can Fly to China for $437 Round Trip

related

This Brewery Is Hiring a ‘Professional Beer Taster’ Right Now

Sure, you already know about LA's best artisanal ice creams, but what about the softer, um, servier frozen treats? Well, allow us to fill you in on those, too. When you're sweating like an animal that sweats a lot this weekend, here are the six best places to hit for next-level LA soft-serve.

Related

related

The Best Artisan Ice Cream and Gelato Shops in LA

related

LA's 11 Best Ice Cream Sandwiches

related

The Best Artisan Ice Cream and Gelato Shops in LA
Honeymee/Facebook

Honeymee

Koreatown
The signature flavor of this just-opened soft-servery is super-creamy vanilla topped with fresh honeycomb. So, yeah, get the signature flavor (then also get the soft-serve sandwiches with fresh sweet bun pastry buns).

CVT

CVT Soft Serve

Multiple Locations
This truck is run by two East Coast ex-pats whose constant bumming-outage from not being able to get East Coast-style soft-serve led them to open a business dedicated to it. They serve up vanilla, chocolate, and a twist, and that's all -- no toppings, no dips, no gimmicks.

Javier Cabral/The Glutster

Bob's Freeze

Monterey Park
An LA mainstay since the '40s, Bob's serves soft-serve dipped in chocolate that crusts quickly for added crunch. If that's not your deal, they'll make you a classic banana split, or put your ice cream in an ICEE-style slushie. Because they care.

MB Post

Manhattan Beach Post

Manhattan Beach
The beach is traditionally where you'd eat soft-serve, but this beachside date spot bucks tradition flavor-wise, with seasonally rotating, out-there options, including salted caramel and orange creamsicle. 

related

LA's 11 Best Ice Cream Sandwiches
Pitfire

Pitfire Artisan Pizza

Multiple Locations
This beloved mini-chain's not only got 'za awesomeness, but dessert awesomeness, too. They dole out their softies on top of crazy-good smothered cookies, and then all-out top it sundae-style with sauces and hazelnuts.

King Kone

King Kone

Multiple Locations
Unlike their truck-bros CVT, King Kone's got a massive selection of non-soft-serve desserts, including shakes and Oreo sundaes. But you're gonna want an Avalanche: soft-serve glistening atop house-shaved ice, which comes in your choice of flavors, including wild cherry and sour apple.

Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.

Jessica Ingber is a freelancer with a major sweet tooth. You can see how major by finding her on instagram at @JessicaIngber.

Stuff You'll Like