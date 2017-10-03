LA's 6 best soft-serve spots

Sure, you already know about LA's best artisanal ice creams, but what about the softer, um, servier frozen treats? Well, allow us to fill you in on those, too. When you're sweating like an animal that sweats a lot this weekend, here are the six best places to hit for next-level LA soft-serve.
Honeymee
Koreatown
The signature flavor of this just-opened soft-servery is super-creamy vanilla topped with fresh honeycomb. So, yeah, get the signature flavor (then also get the soft-serve sandwiches with fresh sweet bun pastry buns).
CVT Soft Serve
Multiple Locations
This truck is run by two East Coast ex-pats whose constant bumming-outage from not being able to get East Coast-style soft-serve led them to open a business dedicated to it. They serve up vanilla, chocolate, and a twist, and that's all -- no toppings, no dips, no gimmicks.
Bob's Freeze
Monterey Park
An LA mainstay since the '40s, Bob's serves soft-serve dipped in chocolate that crusts quickly for added crunch. If that's not your deal, they'll make you a classic banana split, or put your ice cream in an ICEE-style slushie. Because they care.
Manhattan Beach Post
Manhattan Beach
The beach is traditionally where you'd eat soft-serve, but this beachside date spot bucks tradition flavor-wise, with seasonally rotating, out-there options, including salted caramel and orange creamsicle.
Pitfire Artisan Pizza
Multiple Locations
This beloved mini-chain's not only got 'za awesomeness, but dessert awesomeness, too. They dole out their softies on top of crazy-good smothered cookies, and then all-out top it sundae-style with sauces and hazelnuts.
King Kone
Multiple Locations
Unlike their truck-bros CVT, King Kone's got a massive selection of non-soft-serve desserts, including shakes and Oreo sundaes. But you're gonna want an Avalanche: soft-serve glistening atop house-shaved ice, which comes in your choice of flavors, including wild cherry and sour apple.
