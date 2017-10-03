5 new LA happy hours (pretzel grilled cheese is involved)

Los Angeles Even though this is a short week, it's not like you're going to say "no" to an after-work drink. Or food. Especially if it's a pretzel grilled cheese. Or a $6 Moscow Mule. OR A PRETZEL GRILLED CHEESE. So here're five brand-spanking-new happy hours all over LA that'll have you covered.
Cafe Rockenwagner: The namesake chef's been referred to as "The Pretzel King" of LA, so it's no surprise his casual restaurant's new "Pretzel Hour" is so glorious: $5 for pretzel pizza (!), pretzel grilled cheese (!!), and pretzel dogs (!!!) from 5-7pm, Tues-Sat. Continue Reading
The Must: This re-opened Downtown wine bar's busting out specials (from 4-7pm on weekdays and 3-7pm on weekends), like mac 'n cheese with crumbled Goldfish crackers, on top and a slew of discounted vino (... without crumbled Goldfish crackers on top).
Paiche: The Food & Wine-lauded chef here is giving you deals from 2:30-6pm on cheese-stuffed yucca beignets and rock shrimp tempura (both for for less than $10), as well the just-released (!) What's Kracken -- a monstrous, must-get punch drink.
Tavern: Top Chef Masters competitor Suzanne Goin's Brentwood bistro has now got a special menu from 3-7pm every goddamn day in the "Blue Room", with price slashings on everything from fried oysters with buttermilk aioli ($10) to $4 Scrimshaw pilsners.
Next Door Lounge: This sorta-secret bar on Highland's got happy hour from 5-8pm, with the most expensive item just $8 (a Corpse Reviver). The rest is in the $5-$6 range and includes pork sliders, a meatball sandwich, and super-strong classic cocktails like a $6 Moscow Mule.
This Brentwood spot is a modern bistro/bakery specializing in French cuisine that incorporates California flavors.
The Must is... a must (sorry, we had to). Sign up for their pork pie, delicious French fries, and delicious tater tots. You won't regret it.
From the Food & Wine Best New Chef behind Mo-Chica and Picca, Paiche is both a massive Amazonian fish (seriously, it's giant) and a wood-laden, open kitchen'd Marina del Rey restaurant with a massive menu of... small plates. Fourteen different styles of ceviches, to be exact, alongside an extensive list of Latin wines and spirits and Japanese sake and beer. Sake(t) to me!
This classily retro, exposed-brick-heavy drinkery's got a decidedly Edison-esque vibe, w/ oversized leather chairs, and b&w photos of a frumpy lady looking semi-happy. Drinks are from a guy who won a mixology TV show.
It’s hard to believe this sophisticated space was once a Hamburger Hamlet, but Tavern’s managing partners have transformed the place into a triumvirate of exemplary dining options: full-service, sit-down dining in a naturally lit atrium, an easy-to-go marketplace/restaurant, and a bar serving craft cocktails and artisanal wine. This breakfast/lunch/dinner bistro from the team behind A.O.C., Lucques, and the Hungry Cat serve an array of French and Mediterranean-inspired fare.