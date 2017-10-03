CoolHaus is throwing an open-bar anniversary party. You're invited for free.

Five years ago, the CoolHaus truck changed the ice cream sandwich game by initially making all their sandwiches reference famous architects (!), and then as they grew (stadiums! movie theaters! Umami!), having super-delicious flavor combos like blackberry ginger sorbet and a Cap'n Crunch/peanut butter cookie.
To celebrate a half-decade of making you fat, they're also throwing a sweet (get it? Of course you do.) five-year anniversary party on May 2nd Downtown. It's got it all: an open bar w/ beer from Golden Road, pizza from Pizzanista!, fried chicken, and all-you-can-eat ice cream, including flavors made with actual, honest-to-God liquor.
You know you wanna go, and you can buy tickets here -- or you can enter to get a pair of free tickets by Instagramming the best CoolHaus pics you've got and tagging them with @thrillist and @coolhaus and #Coolhaus5Year. Cool? Cool.