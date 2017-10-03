Where to go for the final Summer weekend of dineLA's Restaurant Week

Here's a quick reminder, since you've no doubt been all like, "Sure, dineLA's Restaurant Week is here, but I also have a ton of mac & cheese at home, so yeah, I'll just go tomorrow": Restaurant Week deals on SO MANY of LA's best restaurants end this Sunday, July 27th.
Before that happens, though, you should definitely take advantage of one or more of those sweet deals, so here are our top three picks:
Bourbon Steak: $25 for lunch at this just-opened Michael Mina meaterie gets you three courses. Recommended? Start with the burrata, go on to the skirt steak, and end with vanilla custard.
Faith & Flower: Downtown's new culinary mecca's basically being all like, "Try everything"! Each $45 dinner lets you pick TWO starters and TWO second-courses from the special menu (which includes the killer BLT pizza), as well as your choice between a caramel creme or peaches & cream dessert.
CiBOTECA: It's rare for breakfast to be a Restaurant Week option, but this new Santa Monica deli more than deserves to be on the list -- a mere $15 gets you a breakfast sandwich, a salad, a choice from the patisserie, and a drink.