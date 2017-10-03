19 LA spots to cure the munchies on 4/20

Because today's the day that, um, we forgot because we have no short term memory left, and MAN WE ARE SO HUNGRY ALL OF A SUDDEN AND YOU PROBABLY ARE TOO, here're 19 places in LA to cure your munchies this Sunday. Also, listen to Pink Floyd.
Taco Zone
Multiple Locations
Because Aziz Ansari is even funnier today, get one of his favorite dishes in LA: TZ's mulita.
Greenspan's Grilled Cheese (click here for address and info)
Fairfax
This grilled cheese is stuffed with short rib. That is all.
Original Tommy's Hamburgers (click here for address and info)
WeHo
That chili looks weird. Like super weird. You want it in your mouth. Right now.
Rinaldi's (click here for address and info)
El Segundo
They have amazing sandwiches like this one, which is loaded with ground turkey, egg whites, a fried egg, lettuce, tomatoes, and two slices of prosciutto. JUST TO HOLD IT TOGETHER.
9021Pho (click here for address and info)
Beverly Hills
You could get 9021Pho, or really any pho restaurant with a silly name, because, um, you totally have a case of the giggles now.
Oo Kook Korean BBQ (click here for address and info)
Koreatown
It's our favorite all-you-can-eat Korean BBQ spot, on the best day of the year for Korean BBQ.
Beer Belly (click here for address and info)
Koreatown
Their. Chicken. Wings. Are. Amazing.
Ramen by Omae (click here for address and info)
Sherman Oaks
They have a ramen burger. And one more time, but slower: theeeeeey haaaaave aaaa raaaaammeeennn buuuuuurrrrger.
Pot (click here for address and info)
Koreatown
Hahahahahahaha it's called Pot hahahahahaha.
Starry Kitchen (click here for address and info)
Downtown
Not only has the chef done a mary jane-themed dinner (so he'll know why you're there), but they're doing crazy banh mi now. Yeah.
Seoul Sausage Company (click here for address and info)
Sawtelle
Because balls are easier to eat than cubes. Or are they???
Diablo Tacos (click here for address and info)
Silverlake
Mostly because it's impossible to miss from the outside, and you're just not in the mood to look for an address.
The Church Key (click here for address and info)
WeHo
These are Cheetos, made of pig ear, that are delivered to your table in a custom airplane cart. There is no part of this that's not awesome.
Animal (click here for address and info)
Beverly Grove
The guys that run it once had a show called 2 Dudes Catering. They are your people.
A-Frame (click here for address and info)
Culver City
You can eat SO MUCH of this popcorn. SO MUCH.
Pita Kitchen (click here for address and info)
Sherman Oaks
The portions are huge, the food is delicious, and you can kind of build-your-own-sandwich if you order a plate, which is super fun. Or challenging, depending.
Bludso's Bar & Que (click here for address and info)
Fairfax
A huge plate of BBQ and an enormous side of mac 'n cheese. Get extra; you'll want to continue this at home.
Stall 239 (click here for address and info)
Koreatown
Sliders. Fried chicken. CHINESE PANCAKES FULL OF EGGS, CHEESE, AND BACON.
Pink Dot
Or really, anywhere that delivers. Because there's no way you're getting off the couch.
Jeff Miller is the Senior City Editor of Thrillist LA and suffers from insomnia, stress, back problems… is that enough? You can hit him at @thrillistla on Twitter and @jeffmillerla on the Instas.
-
1. Diablo Taco3129 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
-
2. The Church Key8730 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood
-
3. Animal435 N Fairfax, Los Angeles
-
4. Stall 239239 S Vermont Ave, Los Angeles
-
5. Pita Kitchen14500 Ventura Blvd, Los Angeles
-
6. A-Frame12565 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles
-
7. Seoul Sausage Company11313 Mississippi Ave., Los Angeles
-
8. Starry Kitchen943 N Broadway, Los Angeles
-
9. Greenspan's Grilled Cheese7465 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
-
10. Original Tommy's Hamburgers2575 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles
-
11. OO-KOOK Korean BBQ3385 W 8th St, Los Angeles
-
12. Beer Belly532 S Western; Koreatown, Los Angeles
-
13. Ramen By Omae14425 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks
-
14. 9021Pho490 N Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills
-
15. The Original Rinaldi's323 Main St, El Segundo
-
16. Bludso's Bar & Que609 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles
-
17. POT3515 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles
Diablo Taco's an 88-seat tortilla-stuffer serving up "Berzerker" huevos rancheros w/ pasilla peppers & braised beef cheeks, and burritos stuffed w/ egg, Russet potatoes, jack cheese, and your choice of meats, including crispy pork belly and "bison chili".
The Church Key gets aggressively inventive with its Asian-influenced interpretations of modern American cuisine. Waiters push dim carts around the dining room featuring small plates that are familiar enough for you to recognize (sweet potato gnocchi, curried chicken pot pie) but exciting enough that some will only appeal to the most adventurous of eaters (pig ear cheetos). Signature cocktails continue to challenge expectations: Negronis come in a can and boozy popsicles are a common sighting.
Vinny Dotolo and Jon Shook's OG restaurant is a stone-cold classic in Los Angeles known for a constantly changing menu that's always creative and never stale. As the name suggests, Animal specializes in head-to-tail eating and meat-centric plates; past and present hits include a bacon crunch chocolate bar, a barbecue pork belly sandwich, and a short rib and bone marrow-blended burger.
Located right across from Vons on Vermont, Stall 239 is a street food stand that, like Cher's pants, is totally seatless (!) and ready to serve you extra-cheap eats (like lollipop chicken wings, poutine, and a deep fried pb&j), almost all of which're under $5.
The chicken kafta plate is the way to go -- order it without rice, load up on hummus/baba ghanouj/eggplant "salad" (marinated to the point of being unrecognizable as a vegetable), and you'll have two to three meals' worth of amazingness for $11.
This Hawaiian Culver City eatery from the Roy Choi is an Asian-fusion collaboration in a totally refurbished IHOP, hopped up with a picnic-type patio and light wood-clad walls. Food's meant to be utensil-optional, with inventive dishes like green curry and a poké sampler including choices like tuna with gochujang sauce, sesame leaves & oil, cabbage, seaweed, and nori, as well as tuna with kukui nut chili pesto and Parmesan.
If there's one thing Seoul is known for, it's living in constant fear their neighbors to the North are going to bomb the s**t out of them. If there's another, it's sausages -- or at least, that's what Seoul Sausage Company'd lead you to believe. The company is a labor of love to the founders, brothers Yong and Ted Kim, who bring a spin on Korean BBQ that won them the title of Food Network's 3rd The Great Food Truck Race.
Originally a guerrilla cookery in the Valley, this Asian Fusion joint's now a legitified nook, serving up always-changing deliciousness like crispy tofu balls, roast pork belly XO fried rice, and Singaporean chili crab.
Iron Chef contestant Eric Greenspan is behind this counter-serve grilled cheese temple on Melrose. With options that range from speciality sandwiches like the blue cheese and fried chicken Buffalo Blue to make-your-own-creations, Greenspan's menu is stacked with crazy inventive cheese-and-bread combos. The bright yellow space is relatively small and narrow, but there are a few tables inside and out.
Ignore all the imitators -- this is THE original location of THE Original Tommy's. Get the double chili cheeseburger (or two or three) with chili cheese fries and never look back.
This bustling, two-story Korean barbecue favorite in Koreatown is first and foremost, all you can eat. Not only does Oo-Kook offer grill-ables like seafood, duck breast, and pork belly three ways, but it serves up high-quality beef like premium brisket, tongue, and short ribs, plus more banchan than you've likely ever seen. Resist your urge to order one of everything -- they charge for leftovers.
Hidden in the back of a K-Town parking lot is this graffiti-covered beer bar-slash-restaurant. Beer Belly's self-described speciality is craft beer and crafty food, and the menu lives up to its eclectic promise. The excellent selection of local craft beers changes daily, and the food is bar bites-meets-county fair -- think double bacon mac & cheese, pork cheek chili cheese fries, and deep-fried Oreos. The Jidori hot wings are a power-packed delight if you're in the market for some of LA's best chicken wings (who isn't?). As for seating, there are plenty of tables inside but the outdoor beer garden is where it's at.
Run by a Michelin-starred chef, this cozy ramen house in The Valley is known to be one of the best in the city -- and actually lives up to the hype. Offering a variety of upscale Japanese cuisine, Omae has some seriously tasty bowls of ramen on the menu, too, such as the Kogashi ramen, which is made with a pork broth, instead of the usual chicken, and their always-scrumptious and chewy noodles. Trust us, you'll want seconds.
From the former chef of Michela comes this nook-like, modern casual soupery dedicated almost entirely to brothy Vietnamese deliciousness, with variations including Pho Ca (sliced tuna, onion, bean sprout, basil, and chili w/ chicken stock).
Serving quality deli meats from the likes of Boar's Head, etc, Rinaldi's take standard deli fare and ups the ante with fixins like egg whites and prosciutto, and plates it for you with ocean views to boot.
This BBQ spot/sports bar is a fine place to get loaded up with some serious grub -- get some rib tips, creamy mac 'n cheese, and an assortment of hot links.
POT is a group-meal spot for sure. Try as many of the pots as you can but the dirty secret of Roy Choi's excellent Korean menu is that the best stuff is actually NOT in the pots -- rather its side dishes like this gooey, savory, creamy uni-and-rice dish.