These are LA's 5 best ramen joints

Because Maruchan thankfully doesn't translate to "the best this stuff gets", LA's got a glut of great noodle-slurperies -- and, despite your crazy-foodie friend's insistence, there are also many that don't require hauling out to Gardena or Torrance or something just to stuff your face. Check out five of the best, each in a different neighborhood to ensure you're always close to a hearty bowl of amazingness.
Yamadaya
Sherman Oaks
This mini-chain represents in the 818 (whut-WHUT!), as well as Culver City and Westwood, with a sort of choose-your-own adventure menu that lets you customize your noodles with a shload of ingredients ranging from bamboo shoots to pork loin. You can also get it your way broth-wise, though you can't go wrong with the Tonkotsu, which they boil for 20 hours for major flavor explosiveness.
Daikokuya
Downtown
Sure, it's a no-brainer to put this old-school ode to thin noodles and light, salty pork broth on the list, but now that they've opened a second location on Sawtelle, there's no reason not to revisit this longtime standby -- other than the sometimes oppressive line outside. Hidden bonus: while you're waiting you can go to the bodega next door and buy weird Japanese candy!
Tsujita Annex
West LA
This recent ramen addition makes literally the thickest broth we've ever seen, a virtual cholesterol stew made even more delicious by adding in spoonfuls of garlic awesomeness and a "red spice" to heighten the heat. There're at least 10 other rameneries within walking distance, but, for now, this guy is king, and ready to make you resemble King Ralph.
Robata Jinya
Mid-Wilshire
A few years ago, mid-city was a ramen desert, that is until this Japanese chain (which also has a Ramen Jinya location in Studio City) opened up, with its pork-and-chicken based goodness, as well as an extensive selection of skewers (the chicken meatballs, laced with seaweed and spices, are ridiculous), and under-$15 lunch specials.
Ikemen: The Dip Ramen
Hollywood
This tiny strip mall-joint made its name on "dip ramen", which is exactly what it sounds like minus the tobacco: noodles and broth are served separately from each other, guaranteeing each bite the perfect level balance of moisture and flavor. They've also got a slew of unusual options going on, like ramen broths with Italian basil and "zebra garlic", if you're still earning your stripes.
