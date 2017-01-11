Food & Drink

The Latest Dessert Craze Is Dragon's Breath, Liquid Nitrogen-Covered Cereal Bites

Dragon's Breath is a lot more innocuous than it sounds. Chocolate Chair, an LA- and San Francisco-based coffee and dessert shop, is behind this latest dessert craze, in which a cup of fruity cereal is blasted with flavorless liquid nitrogen. The result? You get to look like a dragon, while dipping the icy cold cereal in sauces, like chocolate, mint, and rose. Check out the above video for the full effect of this smoky treat.

