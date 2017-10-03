LA's 11 best burritos of all time

Manuel's Original El Tepeyac Café Boyle Heights

What you're getting: Hollenbeck de Machaca

An Eastside institution since 1955, El Tepeyac has been slinging smothered burritos the size of newborns since before you were the size of a newborn. Manuel may be handing out tequila shots at the Great Burrito in the Sky now, but the modestly-sized 2.5lb Hollenbeck de Machaca still delivers: a griddled tortilla loaded with tender shredded beef, cheddar, eggs, jalapeños, rice, beans, and guac, all smothered in deep red ranchera sauce.

Mexikosher Pico-Robertson

What you're getting: Carnitas burrito

Wait, KOSHER DELICIOUS CARNITAS? How does that work? Oh it's a Top Chef dude doing short rib that's braised for more than 18 hours in duck fat? Yep, that'll do it.

La Azteca Tortilleria East LA

What you're getting: Chile Relleno with asada burrito

You know when you see the tortillas being made by hand in front of you that your burrito dreams are about to come true. Order the famed Chile Relleno-stuffed burrito loaded with charred and tender asada at this classic outpost. Then order another one. Then think about never eating again.

El Chato Taco Truck Mid-Wilshire/Miracle Mile

What you're getting: Al pastor burrito

You’ve probably seen the massive line as you’ve cruised past on Olympic or La Brea late at night and wondered if the wait could even be worthwhile. Well, it is. The tacos are legit, but a burrito loaded with freshly sliced al pastor and pineapple is the kind of thing that turns good late nights into great ones.

Al & Bea’s Mexican Food Boyle Heights

What you're getting: Bean and cheese burrito with green chile

Everything you've heard is true, assuming you've heard that this pillow of burrito's awesomeness contains the revered blend of refried beans, melty cheese, and green chile salsa. It's simple. And it's delicious.

Yuca’s Los Feliz

What you're getting: Cochinita pibil burrito

While the tacos deservedly get lots of attention at this family-run stand, you can maximize your enjoyment by burrito-sizing that goodness. The machaca is fantastic, but the cochinita pibil burrito -- Yucatan-style, slow-roasted pork with citrusy achiote -- reigns supreme.

Cha Cha Chili El Sereno

What you're getting: Kalbi burrito

Roi Choi may be the man best known for his Mexi-Korean mash-ups, but this former food truck outpost can also hold its own when dishing up the crazy-good Kalbi short rib ‘rito love.



Escuela Taqueria Pasadena

What you're getting: Green chile burrito

Branching out from their Beverly Blvd location, Escuela is now also serving up their much-loved (and responsibly raised!) Mexi-Cali plates in Pasadena. Thankfully their burrito with braised pork shoulder, refried beans, and green chile made the trip too.