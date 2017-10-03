Food & Drink

The 9 best strip mall sushi spots in LA

By Published On 05/06/2014 By Published On 05/06/2014
Danny Jensen

Trending

related

The Wild Reason Why 'Mean Girls' Had to Cut the Burn Book's Masturbation Joke

related

Dunkin’ Donuts Is Cutting Nearly Half Its Donut Selection at 1,000 Locations

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Best U.S. Cities for a Totally Free (and Kickass) Weekend

related

Elon Musk Wants to Fly You Anywhere on Earth in 30 Minutes for Plane-Ticket Prices

related

New Netflix True-Crime Doc Shows How 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Saved a Man From Death Row

Because you prefer to eat your raw fish at establishments that're sandwiched between a liquor store and an E-Z Check Advance, you're probably gonna want to read this: our handy guide to the nine best sushi spots in LA strip malls. (And yes, we're aware that Sugarfish isn't on this list, but it's a chain, and there's only so much love we can send its way.)

Related

related

The Best Sushi in Los Angeles

related

The Most Overrated and Underrated Types of Sushi

related

The 8 best dim sum spots in LA

related

The Best Sushi in Los Angeles
Facebook

Kushiyu (click here for address and info)
Tarzana
Nestled in between a Yogen Fruz and a Relax The Back is this West Valley favorite, which's as well-liked for its skewers as it is for its sushi. Get the tuna-topped lemon roll and a skewer of sea bass, and you're all set. Except for the skewer of lotus root and chicken. And the Asian roll. And some yellowtail sushi. Okay, you're not really all set.

Hamasaku

Hamasaku (click here for address and info)
West LA
This studio-exec staple recently changed chefs, but that doesn't mean they're totally abandoning the crazy rolls that made them famous (like the soy paper/truffle aioli/Parmesan cheese/baked crab "Sam Roll"), but rather, the sushi game's been upped, with delicately cut blue fin and ultra-fresh uni.

Yelp user Phillip K

Sushi Park (click here for address and info)
Hollywood
Above Joe's Pizza on Sunset is this longtime favorite, where in Nozawa-esque fashion, you're warned about what they won't serve you ("No! California roll"; "No! Trendy sushi"), before they deliver what they will: imported-from-Japan fish that's melt-in-your-mouth wonderful.

Yelp user Nicole A

Sushi Ike (click here for address and info)
Hollywood
A perennial Thrillist favorite, some say Ike -- which shares a Gower mini-mall with a 7-Eleven, a chicken place, and a weed dispensary that kind of comes and goes -- has gone downhill since its namesake chef moved to Pasadena to open a non-strip mall sushi place. We say the seared salmon, the sweet shrimp, and the perfectly cooked, not-chewy octopus beg to differ.

related

The Most Overrated and Underrated Types of Sushi
Yelp user David C

Sasabune (click here for address and info)
Beverly Hills
Does it count as strip mall sushi if the original location is under an indiscriminate office building, and this one's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it corner mart WITH A SECOND SUSHI PLACE RIGHT NEXT DOOR? If the fish is this good, and the prices are this fair (you can do lunch here for under $30, which is expensive for lunch, but super reasonable for amazing fish), then yes. Yes it does.

Yelp user Jenni B

Echigo (click here for address and info)
West LA
Another in the canon of "Um, are you sure this place is legit?" based on the surroundings (pizza chain! Tobacco! Drapery!), this fishery has a Sasabune-trained chef, which means excellently vinegary rice, ultra-fresh fish, and a non-wallet-crushing check.

Flickr user Eric Chan

Katsu-ya (click here for address and info)
Studio City
We seriously might've gotten killed by the Valley Food Police if we didn't include the original Katsu-ya on this list. With way more attention to detail (and rice!) than the fancier, more famous sister locations, the first location's baked crab hand rolls and spicy tuna crispy rice still stand out from the competition.

Yelp user Hal T

Hirozen (click here for address and info)
Mid-Wilshire
Stuffed in the back corner of a Beverly Blvd strip mall -- like, the super-back corner, like it's something to be embarrassed about -- Hirozen breaks out crazy-good nigiri and an amazing eggplant/chicken dish that'll make you consider trying cooked food occasionally, as well.

related

The 8 best dim sum spots in LA
Yelp user Eli G

Go's Mart (click here for address and info)
Canoga Park
"Canoga Park??" you say? Yes, we say. And Pulitzer Prize-winning food writer Jonathan Gold -- who helped put this temple of albacore (and tuna belly, and tamago, and eel, and raw beef) on the map -- concurs.

Jeff Miller is the Senior City Editor of Thrillist LA, and would happily eat sushi every meal for the rest of his life, including breakfast. He's at @thrillistla on Twitter and @jeffmillerla on Instagram, where he often posts photos of sushi. Like, probably too often.

1. Kushiyu 18713 Ventura Blvd, Tarzana, CA 91356

Located in Tarzana, Kushiyu specializes in sushi and kushiyaki (which is Japanese-style charbroiled & skewered items) in addition to a large selection of appetizers.

2. Hamasaku 11043 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025 (Westwood)

This Westwood sushi spot combines sophisticated and traditional Japanese flavors with Californian twists in an elegant and welcoming space. Tucked in the corner of a strip mall is this beloved roll-zone, as noted for its celebrity clientele as it is for its food. The rolls are deliciously over-the-top (The Lourd: spicy tuna, avocado, tempura flakes, spicy rice, mango and Jalapeño sauce. Tell me that doesn’t sound good.), and the chef takes his omakase very, very seriously.

3. Sushi Park 8539 W Sunset Blvd, #20, Los Angeles, CA 90069

Don't let the strip mall location fool you, Sushi Park doles out some of the freshest and tastiest sushi you'll find in the area. Your best bet is the omakase, and even though it can get pricey, it's totally worth it.

4. Sushi Ike 6051 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028 (Hollywood)

The space is simple and the prices are a bit steep, yes, but you'll get stellar raw fish prepared by skilled traditionalists, in return.

5. Sasabune Beverly Hills 9162 W Olympic Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 (Beverly Hills)

With an amazing selection of rolls and various flavors/types of sake, Sasabune is your go-to for a reasonably affordable sushi meal in Beverly Hills.

6. Echigo Sushi 12217 Santa Monica Blvd, Ste 201, Los Angeles, CA 90025 (West La)

Don't let the strip mall surroundings fool you, because this gem boasts a chef trained by the guys at Sasabune, and deliciously fresh sushi served up with vinegary rice.

7. Katsu-Ya 11680 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA 91604

The first location of the sushi institution, Katsu-ya on Ventura has delicious baked crab hand rolls and spicy tuna crispy rice that stand out from the competition. With fresh cuts, bento boxes, and a variety of Japanese dishes...it's not so so bad for a strip mall sushi.

8. Hirozen 8385 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048

Tucked in the corner of a strip mall (again, natch), everyone who does make it to this longtime spot leaves talking about melt-in-your-mouth salmon, perfectly pickled cucumbers, and an omakase that splits the difference between cooked dishes like ground shrimp-stuffed zucchini flowers and their perfectly proportioned nigiri.

9. Go's Mart 22330 Sherman Way, #C12, Canoga Park, CA 91303

This semi-hidden spot in Canoga is doling out some serious sushi eats, from a strip mall. You can't go wrong with any of their hand rolls, sweet shrimp, or soups.

Stuff You'll Like