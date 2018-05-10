Food & Drink

Power Rank: The top 10 frozen treats at Quenelle

quenelle la
Because no matter when you're reading this, we're, like, probably 5 days from another heat wave, we went to Quenelle -- a teeeeeennnny, tiiiiiiiny ice cream-and-more shop from a super-talented dessert chef who used to work for Sang Yoon at Lukshon -- and power-ranked their 10 best frozen treats, plus a couple of bonus pastry-style dishes, just in case it's, like, 70 degrees.

10. Korean Grape Kool-Aid Pop: Refreshing? Sure. But it basically tastes like Kool-Aid -- of all that we tried, it was the only one that seemed like maybe we could make it at home.

9. Vanilla Apricot Push Pop: Yep, your childhood is now your adulthood.

8. Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie: Perfectly crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, plus, added bonus: sea salt. So why's it ranked so low? Because everything else was that much more delicious.

7. Orange Cream Pop: Made with yogurt instead of milk, which actually gives it a more nuanced, textured mouthfeel. Hahaha... mouthfeel.

6. Blueberry Pie Ice Cream: Their bestseller, which has a great French vanilla-y flavor with bursts of fresh blueberry, so it's healthy, right? RIGHT?

5. Black Sesame Ice Cream: Slightly savory, but full of unique, big sesame flavor, and, like a Jimmy Eat World encore, a bit of expected sweetness.

4. S'mores Ice Cream: I mean. Duh.

3. Vietnamese Coffee Ice Cream: This one's not only boldly caffinated, but the caramelized rice the owner suggested as a topping gives it a bit of its own snap, crackle, and pop.

2. Bacon-Cheddar Scone: OK, so scones are usually terrible, but this one was ridiculous with actual melted cheddar and super-buttery-ness, plus crunchy bacon.

1. Yuzu Mojito Pop: It may not be much to look at, but this ultra-tangy, super-tart popsicle may be one of the most refreshing-damn-desserts we've ever tasted. Even if it's only 70 out.

Quenelle 2214 W Magnolia Blvd , Los Angeles, CA 91506

Owned and operated by John Park, former pastry chef at Lukshon, Quenelle is a dessert lover’s paradise. From highly imaginative ice cream flavors like black sesame macaroon and vanilla mascarpone, to additional frozen fare like Yuzu lemongrass popsicles, these aren’t your average sweets. As an added bonus, there’s no need for the lactose-intolerant to feel left out – many of the offerings are dairy-free, and there’s complimentary Lactaid pills on the counter just to be safe.

