Where to Eat and Drink Near SoFi Stadium

We’ll start with the good news: the LA Rams are going to Super Bowl LVI that’s hosted at our own SoFi Stadium in Inglewood! The bad news? Our other football team, the LA Chargers are not—but let’s focus on the positive! Like the fact that there are an abundance of food and drink options in and around the stadium, ranging from drive-thrus to sports bars to sit-down restaurants and more.

The concessions inside of SoFi come courtesy of LA mainstays Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo (Jon & Vinny’s, Animal, Son of a Gun), and are themed after different neighborhoods. For example, you can grab a classic hot dog or a cheeseburger sub at Fairfax Ave, burritos and crispy shrimp tacos at Olvera Street. Taka Hirano, who leads the entire sushi operation for SoFi Stadium games, even partnered with AUTEC’s sushi robots to help feed the 70,000 fans that are arriving for the final game of the season.

But if you’re looking to avoid long lines and inflated stadium prices, there are plenty of spots in the surrounding neighborhood to choose from. Inglewood is an area that’s rich with the cultural traditions of its residents, showcasing cuisines that range from soul food and Caribbean to Mexican and West African. Since you can’t take any food inside the new stadium, take this opportunity to get a taste of what one of Los Angeles’s best neighborhoods has to offer.