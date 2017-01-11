LA's Best Election Day Food & Drink Specials to Get You Through Tonight

Culver City

The deal: Wine and cocktail prices are cut in half

Sport your “I Voted” sticker at Akasha Richmond’s new Italian-inspired spot and score happy hour prices all night, including half-price glasses of wine and cocktails. They’ll also be offering two specialty cocktails: the Nasty Woman and the Bad Hombre, of course. They’ll also have live election coverage on the TV in the bar area all night.

Downtown and Hollywood

The deal: Drink specials, massage therapists, and more to help with relaxation

Watch the results roll in at The Standard Downtown while massage therapists, a “Freudian drink therapist," and a special chakra healer help you to get in the right mindset for the results. They’ll also be pouring red and blue shots throughout the night, and you can win prizes with the election night raffle. At the Hollywood location, you’ll find the Walter Davis Band and performances from the Golden Girls of Burlesque, who have apparently been hitting the poles to prepare. They’ll also have drink specials throughout the night.