First Look: The South Bay’s Newest Dining Destination Is a Chic, Baja-Inspired Escape

Newly arrived in the South Bay, Esperanza Cocina de la Playa takes diners south of the border with a stunning new contemporary space that transforms the former Shark’s Cove sports bar with a sleek, wave-like facade, soft lighting, a striking bar, and lavish lounge seating on the interior. Located just two doors down from the popular Love & Salt restaurant, and not far from the team’s sister restaurant, Palmilla, in Hermosa Beach, the new culinary hot spot is situated in the heart of Manhattan Beach.

The open-concept restaurant carries the breezy theme of elevated coastal ambiance with curvy tables amid a white marble bar, plush gold seats, handcrafted leather barstools, and artisanal ceramic light fixtures imported from Mexico, setting the candlelit tone throughout the 2,000-square-foot dining room. Designed by award-winning Icelandic architect Gulla

Jónsdóttir