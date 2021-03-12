26 Essential Women-Owned Restaurants to Support in Los Angeles

Is it just us, or is anyone else completely reliant on national months and days to keep their calendars in check? While occasions like National Pi Day (March 14) prompt us to treat ourselves, International Women’s Day (March 8) and Women’s History Month (all March long) are timely reminders that not all of us come into this world equipped with the same privileges, and some have to work extra hard to achieve the same successes that are automatically afforded to others.

This is especially true for women in the food and beverage industry. According to the U.S. Labor Department, fewer than 20% of working chefs are women, despite making up more than half of culinary graduates. When it comes to senior roles, the numbers are even more abysmal, with women comprising just 7% of head chefs and restaurateurs across America. As an industry, food and beverage presents additional challenges for working mothers who often work outside typical childcare hours and lack standard employee benefits like paid leave and health insurance.

And yet, more and more women in LA’s restaurant scene are successfully surmounting these obstacles, bringing diners one-of-a-kind food concepts and also making it easier for a new generation of women chefs and restaurateurs to join their efforts. In January, the new, women-led nonprofit Regarding Her Food, launched a 10-day festival celebrating the city’s women-owned restaurants with special menus, chef collaborations, and live discussions, plus an ongoing grant program to provide essential funds to restaurateurs in need. Thanks to efforts like these, LA’s women-owned restaurants are finally getting some of the support they deserve.

So branch out of your usual takeout routine and try some of our favorite women-led restaurants throughout LA County, for Oaxacan, Ethiopian, Filipino, Thai, Japanese, Chinese, vegan fare and more.