30 Essential Women-Owned Restaurants to Support in Los Angeles

Women’s History Month is upon us, a reminder that generations of women who came before us had to work extraordinarily hard for basic rights automatically handed to their male counterparts—from the right to vote to the right to open a bank account without a husband (not kidding). Yes, times have changed, but it’s no secret that women still face extra obstacles when it comes to navigating society.

This is especially true for women in the food and beverage industry.According to the U.S. Labor Department, fewer than 20% of working chefs identify as women, despite making up more than half of culinary graduates. When it comes to senior roles, the numbers are even more abysmal, with women comprising just 7% of head chefs and restaurateurs across America. As an industry, food and beverage presents additional challenges for working mothers who often work outside typical childcare hours and lack standard employee benefits like paid leave and health insurance. And yet, more and more women in LA’s restaurant scene are successfully surmounting these obstacles, bringing diners one-of-a-kind food concepts and also making it easier for a new generation of women chefs and restaurateurs to join their efforts.

Last year, the newly founded women-led nonprofit Regarding Her Food (Re:HER) launched a 10-day festival celebrating the city’s women-owned restaurants with special menus (takeout-only at the time), chef collaborations, and virtual events, plus an ongoing grant program in partnership with DoorDash that provided $10,000 cash grants to 15 female restaurateurs in need. Fast forward a year and Re:HER is now 350 members strong, with a mix of restaurateurs, chefs, somms, and purveyors of everything from coffee to cupcakes. The organization just kicked off it’s first IRL 10-day festival (running from March 4 through March 13), featuring special menus, collaborations, discounts, deals, and pop-ups at more than 60 venues around the city.

Use Re:HER fest not just as an excuse to try a few new spots, but to show your support for businesses run by hard-working women who need it. And then, when Women’s History Month is in the rearview mirror, keep supporting their database of women-owned restaurants near you. To get you started, here are 30 women-owned restaurants around the city to hit next.