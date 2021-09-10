Family Style Food Fest Reveals a Lineup Stacked with LA’s Best Restaurants
The food and streetwear fest returns on October 10.
Produced by local streetwear label The Hundreds, LA’s Family Style Food Festival is back. As the name suggests, family is the focus of this annual event, which pairs the city’s favorite street foods with street fashion, bringing foodies and fashionistas together while connecting exclusive brands with restaurants for one-of-a-kind collabs.
Sponsored by crocs and DoorDash, the fest returns for its second iteration after taking a break in 2020 and follows a tumultuous year for restaurants and bars. “It’s no secret that the restaurant industry has gone through so many ups and downs recently,” says festival founder Miles Canares. “We just want to continue to provide local restaurants with a fun and unique platform that’s different.”
On Sunday, October 10 at Television City, Family Style guests will be able to order from a line-up of top-tier LA restaurants and even some out-of-state hot spots including Houston’s Truth BBQ and NYC’s Russ & Daughters. Local participating restaurants include heavy hitters like Felix Trattoria, Howlin’ Rays, Park’s BBQ, Mariscos Jalisco, Jon & Vinny’s, Helen’s Wines, Oui Melrose, Broad Street Oyster Co., Crossroads Kitchen, Dulan’s Soul Food Kitchen, Roe Caviar, Boba Guys, Mister Softee, Earle’s On Crenshaw, Tacos 1986, Cofax Coffeee, Uncle Paulie’s Deli, Hotville Chicken, Ggiata, Fly by Jing, and more.
When you’re not chowing down on incredible eats, expect a fun-filled day that includes a curated music lineup with performances by Dom Kennedy and Soulection record label, a special cooking competition dubbed “Next in Line,” a designated area where kids can run wild, and the chance to shop exclusive merchandise featuring restaurant collabs with global brands, like Nike and Ghetto Gastro, Off-White and Jon & Vinny’s, and Guess and Howlin Ray’s.
Tickets for the fest go on sale at 8 am on Monday, September 13, on their website.
Festival attendees will be required to present proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test for entry.
Follow Family Style Food Fest on IG for special lineup announcements and surprises.