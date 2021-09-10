Family Style Food Fest Reveals a Lineup Stacked with LA’s Best Restaurants

Photo by Patrick Manalo, courtesy of Family Style Food Fest

Produced by local streetwear label The Hundreds, LA’s Family Style Food Festival is back. As the name suggests, family is the focus of this annual event, which pairs the city’s favorite street foods with street fashion, bringing foodies and fashionistas together while connecting exclusive brands with restaurants for one-of-a-kind collabs. Sponsored by crocs and DoorDash, the fest returns for its second iteration after taking a break in 2020 and follows a tumultuous year for restaurants and bars. “It’s no secret that the restaurant industry has gone through so many ups and downs recently,” says festival founder Miles Canares. “We just want to continue to provide local restaurants with a fun and unique platform that’s different.”

Video by Randy Ho, Studio 1208 and Evan Shimazu

