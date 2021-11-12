Echo Park’s Bacetti Is a Love Letter to Rome

Centuries-old Roman cuisine has enjoyed some recent popularity in America on menus in NYC and more recently, here in LA (Oste, Evan Funke’s upcoming Mother Wolf, et al). Now soft-open in Echo Park, Bacetti (aka “little kisses” in Italian) is the culinary sibling to next-door Tilda natural wine bar, in collaboration with chef Joel Stovall (Orsa & Winston).

The 1920s-era building has been transformed by Stayner Architects with inspiration from Rome during the same time period. Inside, you’ll find exposed wooden beams, globe light fixtures, terrazzo floors, teal-colored wooden banquettes, and cozy leather booths to settle into as you peruse the menu of pizza, pasta and other carb-laden comforts.