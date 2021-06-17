First Look: Bicyclette Bistro Is a Love Letter to Paris From the Chefs Behind Republique

Chefs Walter and Margarita Manzke, the duo behind such hit restaurants as Republique and Petty Cash just debuted the newest addition to their restaurant family, Bicyclette Bistro, which opened this week in Beverly Hills.

Broken up into two distinct concepts, Bicyclette Bistro and Bicyclette Restaurant, the Bistro is open now on the ground floor of the space and the Restaurant (tasting-menu only) will be opening upstairs later this year.