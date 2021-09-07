First Look: Etta Brings Wood-Fired Fare with Mediterranean Inspo to Culver City

Chicago’s much-beloved neighborhood restaurant, Etta , from the team behind Maple & Ash steakhouse, has expanded to LA with a brand-new location within Culver City’s Ivy Station . Now open for dinner, the Italian and Mediterranean-inflected newcomer occupies a corner space within the upcoming hotel, The Shay .

The sprawling space features indoor and outdoor seating, with room for 240 guests between the patio, bar, and indoor sections. Designed by Heidi Lightner Architects, you’ll notice exposed whitewashed brick, Calcutta Gold marble, and white oak with mint accents throughout. Visible from the dining room is a custom wood-fire pizza oven (the heart and soul of the restaurant), complete with black and white Anne Sacks tiles and a copper hood. Accented by greenery, the restaurant features 50 different types of plants, trees, and succulents on its outdoor patio.

Foodwise, expect creative takes on comforting Italian and Mediterranean staples, with a selection of pizzas, pastas, and other wood-fired creations like Dry-Aged Whole Branzino with lemon, capers, parsley, and brown butter; Fire-Baked Focaccia with whipped ricotta, honey and black truffle; Roasted Jidori Chicken; and starters like Bubbling Shrimp with ginger, chiltepin chile, and mint; and Ricotta Pillows (zucchini blossom, preserved lemon, mint).

On the cocktail menu, you’ll find signature creations by bar manager Amanda Fewster and national beverage director Eric Simmons, such as their famed Etta’rita (Dobel Tequila, Cointreau, lime, Tajin salt rim); the Clarified Pina Colada (Plantation Pineapple Rum, Los Sunday Coconut Tequila); and a Oaxacan Mezcal Negroni (400 Conejones Mezcal, Dos Hombres Mezcal, Bianco Vermouth, Amaro Angeleno). The spot also features a Porrón and Polaroid, which invites guests to drink from the communal Spanish wine pitcher (a wine bong of sorts) while getting to take home photos of the lively experience.