This SoCal Shop Is Making Corn on the Cob With Flamin' Hot Cheetos

Just when we thought Southern California had reached peak Cheetos obsession, an LA frozen yogurt shop has changed the game once again. Riverside’s Swirl Fiesta has junk food aficionados waiting hours not for its frozen desserts but for its take on Latin street corn, known as elote. Like typical elote, Swirl Fiesta covers the corn in cream, but then diverts from tradition by completely powdering the cob with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and drizzling on cheese sauce. If you can’t take the heat, don’t fret, because the menu also features nacho cheese Doritos elote. For an extra gooey version of either flavor, order your elote in a handy (and significantly less messy) cup. To see how it’s made, watch the video above.
