Food & Drink

EXCLUSIVE: FYF's Food Lineup for 2016 Is Insane

By Published On 08/16/2016 By Published On 08/16/2016
FYF Fest
Mary Costa Photography

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

This year's edition of FYF -- essentially Coachella's not-so-little sister, taking place Aug 27th-28th in Exposition Park -- boasts an impressive lineup of major acts including Kendrick Lamar and LCD Soundsystem. The fest has also upped the game with its food entries in recent years, and is continuing that trend with a bevy of the best restaurants in LA serving food this year on the field, as Thrillist can exclusively announce.

Major players include stalls from Koreatown's beloved Beer Belly (doing a take on topped French fries), bowls of sushi-grade fish from Mainland Poke, and the debut of Easy's, a burger concept from Alvin Cailan of Unit 120. Downtown's Ramen Hood will also be doling out noodles, Salt & Straw will be keeping the crowd cool with artisan ice cream, and Yeastie Boys will be making sandwiches on LA's best bagels. The recently revitalized Genghis Cohen will also be serving NY-style Chinese food, and dessert freaks will surely line up at a booth from Highland Park's Donut Friend. The full food lineup is below.

In addition, the festival has announced that still-available-to-purchase VIP tickets will include expedited entry onto the field, as well as separate food stations, a VIP viewing area on the main lawn, and an on-site beer and cocktail bar.

The full lineup:

• Beer Belly
• Donut Friend
• Easy's (a concept by Alvin Cailan of Unit 120)
• Fritzi Dog
• Genghis Cohen
• Good Greek Grill
• Ike's Place
• Mainland Poke
• Ramen Hood
• Salt & Straw
• Sunny Blue
• Yeastie Boys


Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.

Jeff Miller recommends seeing Grace Jones and Air. Find him at the fest, or on Instagram at @jeffmillerla and Twitter at @ThrillistLA.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
We Rode Shotgun While Danny Trejo Handed Out Tacos and Advice on Life

related

READ MORE
The Hot Cheeto Sushi Burrito Is a Real Thing You Can Eat Now
Fork Yeah

related

READ MORE
Simbal's Shawn Pham Decodes Chinatown's Incredible Southeast Asian Supermarkets
MailChimp_Oct16

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like