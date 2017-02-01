Flaming Blowtorches and Savory Donuts at the Gastro Garage Pop-up

The Gastro Garage team also uses customized industrial drill bits to skewer marinated meats, including Korean short ribs and teriyaki salmon, and then torches them while rotating the skewers rotisserie-style with drills. The whole flamin’ hot scene goes down in what’s made to look like a vintage auto service bay with hanging hub caps, oil drums, vintage motorcycles, and a rockin’ soundtrack. Diners sit along a counter facing the Gastro mechanics so you can see the combustible culinary experience up-close -- just try not to lean in too close for a selfie.

The crew behind the Gastro Garage includes LA hospitality vets Stewart Levine, Adam Manacker, and James Campbell, who have worked with culinary innovators such as José Andrés and Wolfgang Puck, as well as in iconic venues around LA. They’ve hosted the pop-up across the country, including several events for top celebs.