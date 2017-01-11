Food & Drink

GD Bro Burger's Bright-Red Buns Make for LA's Most Beautiful Burger

By Published On 08/30/2016 By Published On 08/30/2016

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

LA's GD Bro Burger is the spot behind those bright-red burgers that have flooded your Instagram feed. The edible masterpieces start, of course, with the buns, which get their hue from raspberries. The very slight sweetness that remains after baking is a subtle backdrop for crazy, global combinations, like a short rib and gravy Korean BBQ poutine burger and the Italian Stallion burger, topped with gooey mozzarella sticks. If all that isn't enough for you, you can also snag pizza fries, which are covered in tomato sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni. Check out our behind the scenes look at how these beauties are built.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Thrillist Video brings you the best local food stories and trends, from barbecue tips to odd jobs around the world.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Are S'mores Fries the Best Fries in New York?
Fork Yeah

related

READ MORE
Extreme Bloody Marys At LA's Spare Tire
Fork Yeah

related

READ MORE
This NYC Restaurant Is Serving a 'Burger Bomb' With a Cheese-Filled Bun
Fork Yeah

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like