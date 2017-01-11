GD Bro Burger's Bright-Red Buns Make for LA's Most Beautiful Burger

LA's GD Bro Burger is the spot behind those bright-red burgers that have flooded your Instagram feed. The edible masterpieces start, of course, with the buns, which get their hue from raspberries. The very slight sweetness that remains after baking is a subtle backdrop for crazy, global combinations, like a short rib and gravy Korean BBQ poutine burger and the Italian Stallion burger, topped with gooey mozzarella sticks. If all that isn't enough for you, you can also snag pizza fries, which are covered in tomato sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni. Check out our behind the scenes look at how these beauties are built.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.