Your First Look at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter's Food & Drink

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

By now, you're quivering (or is that quidditching?) in anticipation of the opening of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood. (They also soft-opened in what they called a "rehearsal" this past weekend, so if you're REALLY chomping at the bit, watch social media to see if they do it again.) But we got in early to hang our broomsticks up, grab a few Butterbeers, and take a sample of all the food and drink you can expect on April 7th once you finally get around that pesky Muggle-Repelling Charm that’s kept you away from Hogwarts and Hog's Head all these years. We also stole some bonus shots of castles, pubs, and more. Gander below, muggle:

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

First off -- yep, you're gonna be able to walk into Hog's Head tavern...

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

... and obviously the first thing you're going to order is...

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

... a frothy Butterbeer, which is essentially, in the real world, a cream soda with a butterscotch foam, served in a signature cup, and available either frozen or straight-up.

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

In any case, it'll be served to you by these house-elves, none of whom are actually named Dobby, but all of whom will no doubt be called that enough that they'll be frustrated by day five. 

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

If you are drinking alcohol, Hog's Head does have actual beer, too, and they're all proprietary brews: Hog's Head Brew red ale, a Dragon's Scale lager, and a Wizard's Brew porter. The menu also has signature cocktails, like this Pear Dazzle with vodka, lemonade, and pear cider. 

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

Then, you'll walk next door to Three Broomsticks (!!)...

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

... you'll check your own at the door... 

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

... and you'll get dinner. Food-wise? They've got Hagrid-sized portions of English pub fare, including The Great Feast -- which includes a salad, lemon-herb roasted chicken, spare ribs, corn, and roasted potatoes...

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

... the beef Sunday roast, which is basically a hunk of prime rib...

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

... bangin' bangers & mash...

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

... and beef, lamb, and Guinness stew, which will be familiar to anyone who's ever had their world record beaten.

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

What, you thought they forgot desert? Nope: Butterbeer potted cream, chocolate potted creme, chocolate trifle pudding, and sticky toffee pudding'll fill you up, like, totally full.

Dustin Downing/Thrilist

And then you'll walk outside, and the magic won't have stopped -- because you'll still be at Hogwarts...

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

... until that time-to-leave-that-shall-not-be-named eventually does come.

Jeff Miller really, really, really hopes he got all his Potter references right, 'cause it's been a while since he read the books/saw the movies. Yell at him on Instagram at @JeffMillerLA or on Twitter at @ThrillistLA

1. Wizarding World of Harry Potter Universal Studios Hollywood 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City, CA (Hollywood)

Harry Potter fans will jump at the chance to enter the sprawling environs of the Wizarding World. This massive amusement park recreates venues from JK Rowling's famous tomes, including Hogwarts, the Hog's Head Tavern and Honeyduke's. You won't have to wait at Platform 9 and three quarters to get there... the park opens in April of 2016 and is a part Universal Studios in Hollywood, CA.

