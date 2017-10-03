Food & Drink

Like a Pinkberry, except for custom donuts. Seriously.

Donut Friend LA

Donut Friend is a colorful stand in Highland Park that's using the Pinkberry/Chipotle custom-food model on your favorite desserts that aren't birthday cakes or Flintstones Push Up pops, all from a dude who used to produce albums for bands like Blink-182 and Jimmy Eat World.

Donut Friend, Highland Park
Jeff Miller

So what's the process like? Step up to the sneeze guard and get your choice of daily-made 'nut: traditional, vanilla cake, chocolate cake, or "Gluten-Free-ish", which you won't be ordering, so don't worry about the fine print there.

Donut Friend, Highland Park
Jeff Miller

Then, start topping: they'll chop your sweet goodness up, and then you can choose spreads -- fresh jellies and jams, nut butters, etc....

Donut Friend, Highland Park
Jeff Miller

... and then you can put even more in the middle: fresh fruits, ricotta cheese, yogurt, and more.

Donut Friend, Highland Park
Jeff Miller

Then, they'll make it as glazed as your eyes (maple/fudge/etc.) and stick it with toppings ranging from crushed Oreos, to cayenne pepper, to bacon. So, yeah, you'll be getting bacon.

Donut Friend, Highland Park
Jeff Miller

Of course, if that seems like too much work, you can just order one of their pre-tested faves, mostly named after bands, like this Chocolate From The Crypt (chocolate glaze, cayenne pepper, cinnamon, and chocolate shavings).

Donut Friend, Highland Park
Jeff Miller

Or this gruyere-&-honey-stuffed, sugar-glazed "GG Almond", which probably is not that hard to OD on.

Donut Friend, Highland Park
Jeff Miller

But let's be honest, you're probably gonna want to take down your own insanity, or our Thrillist special...

Donut Friend, Highland Park
Jeff Miller

... loaded up with apple jam, raspberry habanero jam, peanut butter, and banana, and topped w/ maple glaze, coconut, and bacon. And if you're concerned about health, fear not: the ricotta cheese is optional.

