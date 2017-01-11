There's a Secret Deli Hidden Inside Tinfoil Liquor & Grocery in Highland Park

Remember all those times when you were picking up a six-pack and thought, “Man, I wish there was a full service deli hidden in this liquor store where I could grab a tasty sandwich”? Well, your wish has been granted.

Tinfoil Liquor & Grocery, which just opened on Sunday in Highland Park, now offers the neighborhood a handy place to pick up not just the usual corner liquor store offerings, but also some high-end booze along with incredible sandwiches and more from a speakeasy-style deli. The new spot comes from Jeremy Fall, the mind behind spots like Nighthawk Breakfast Bar and Genesis, and the deli menu was created by Chef Lung Li with help from Chef Alvin Cailan of Eggslut and Unit 120 (where Fall has also collaborated with Cailan to create Easy’s Burgers).