Where to Eat and Drink in LA’s Historic Filipinotown

Before the neighborhood earned its official designation as Historic Filipinotown in 2002, Filipino immigrants began purchasing homes in the area in the 1940s. It was one of the few places in the city where they were able to buy homes, and being surrounded by neighbors who shared their culture and language helped shield them from racism. In 1950, the Filipino Christian Church—a major touchstone of the early Filipino American community in Los Angeles—moved into the Temple-Beverly area after acquiring the Union Avenue M.E. Church building. Other Filipino organizations followed suit, including the Search to Involve Pilipino Americans Advocacy Group (SIPA) and St. Columban Filipino Catholic Church, as well as specialty markets, restaurants, and other businesses that helped Filipino residents find familiarity in their new city.

During the ‘60s through the ‘80s, Filipinos began migrating away from the area to the suburbs, resulting in demographic changes and a lack of community and political support for the increased visibility of this epicenter of Filipino culture. This “invisibility,” as compared to other enclaves like Chinatown and Little Tokyo, resulted in the neighborhood being overlooked for housing and government social services, leading to a rise in crime and poverty.

“When I was growing up, the neighborhood looked much different than it does today,” Foronda explains. “It wasn’t safe, so I couldn’t go straight home after school. I would have to go to my parents’ work because they didn’t want me to be alone at the house.”

The designation as Historic Filipinotown brought pride to the local Filipino community along with much-needed visibility. Subsequently, a number of Filipino Americans were delegated to city commissions, which led to the Filipinos for Garcetti campaign and several community members graduating to Garcetti’s administration.

“It’s safe to walk around the neighborhood now,” Foronda notes. In terms of neighborhood gentrification, he says that, “We can’t tell people where to live, but we can tell people about where they live. I see HiFi Kitchen as an opportunity to do that.”