The 14 Best Brunches in Los Angeles

God, can you even imagine what it would take to pry you away from spending every single weekend at a different bottomless-drink-serving brunch in LA? You'd need some sort of list of LA's best all-around brunches or something, just to get started. WAIT A MINUTE...
CaCao Mexicatessen (click here for address and info)
Eagle Rock
This Eagle Rock favorite has an insane brunchtime menu anchored by a chile relleno w/ Mexican cheeses, roasted corn, and eggs. Of course with eggs.
Primitivo Wine Bistro (click here for address and info)
Venice
Brunch at this Abbot Kinney-before-Abbot Kinney-was-Abbot Kinney bistro is all about the garden in the back: get a table back there and have a mimosa(s).
Blu Jam (click here for address and info)
Mid-Wilshire and Sherman Oaks
If you come here and don't get the crunchy French toast, you're making a mistake. It's just that simple.
26 Beach (click here for address and info)
Santa Monica
There's a ton of foliage in the back of this beach-adjacent bistro, and a ton of astonishingly creative dishes, with curries, teriyakis, and Mexican stuffs all topped with glorious eggs. Oh, and the Bloody Marys here? Also fantastic.
Eveleigh (click here for address and info)
West Hollywood
You'll come for the drinks. You'll stay for the short rib hash. And then you'll stay a little longer for the other drinks.
Sqirl (click here for address and info)
Silverlake
This now-legendary Silverlake eggery started as a jam operation, but is now one of the best breakfast restaurants in the country, with a Food & Wine-nominated chef splashing out different specials at 8am (seared polenta cake w/ broccoli, artichoke, and fried egg) and 11am (short rib w/ sunchoke).
Inn of the Seventh Ray (click here for address and info)
Topanga Canyon
This woodsy restaurant's unfairly maligned as a hippie-dippy hang. Sure, their Sunday all-you-can-eat buffet has a ton of veggie options, but it also has all-you-can-eat crab legs, turkey sausage, and more for an extra $3.
Scopa Italian Roots (click here for address and info)
Venice
The drinks at this massive Italian eatery have some serious pedigree (see: former La Descarga guys), which means you'll definitely be getting down on a Bloody (made with Sicilian tomatoes!) or three. Plus, their recently dropped food menu's also ridiculous, so you'll definitely also be getting down on fried eggs w/ pork belly & rapini. Or three.
Salt's Cure (click here for address and info)
West Hollywood
Get a seat at this tiny Santa Monica Blvd. front (well, wait in line for an hour, THEN get a seat at this tiny Santa Monica Blvd. front) and order up the off-menu 2x2x2, for what's basically a high-end grand slam. Roll yourself home. Repeat.
Little Dom's (click here for address and info)
Los Feliz
They've got Prosecco on the cheap at this Eastside fave, plus steak & eggs with a (sorry if this sounds a little flowery, but...) fennel-pollen hollandaise.
KTCHN (click here for address and info)
Pasadena
Recently kicked-off in Pasadena, this drink-heavy brunch does wonderful things with alcohol, like a gin-and-Campari Zissou, and it's not too bad at the food thing either. Dishes including a duck confit hash and a habanero scramble w/ caramelized onions and pumpkin seeds.
Cliff's Edge (click here for address and info)
Silverlake
This is a photo of the new Brussels sprouts-and-pork belly-and-fried egg dish at Cliff's Edge, a tucked-away Silverlake bistro. So the next time your girlfriend's like, "Lets go to Cliffs Edge!", you'll wanna reply with, "Yes!"
Laurel Hardware (click here for address and info)
West Hollywood
This WeHo hang-spot's become a must-hit for weekend warriors, who recover using this crazy-good fried chicken-and-egg monster.
Square One (click here for address and info)
Hollywood
You will sit outside under the looming gaze of the Scientology building, and you will eat Eggs Benedict, or mustard-green baked eggs, or pancakes, or French toast, and you will be happy. So sayeth Xenu.
A great breakfast spot for gourmet eats and some inevitable celeb-watching.
Here's a pro tip: When driving towards Marina Del Rey, all chain burger joints along Washington can be ignored -- it's 26 Beach you want. What outwardly appears to be a swanky, modern seafood restaurant is actually a funky little vintage eatery where goliath burgers dominate the menu (you still, however, can get a few seafood entrees here). Whether you go for the classic like The 26er or one of the other 30 more experimental creations, you'll have to throw manner aside to fit one of these towers in your mouth (and, most likely, your stomach.
One of a handful of KTCHN spots, this Pasadena resto serves up some of the best brunch around, with options like Brie with Grits, Habanero Scramble, and Tres Leche French Toast.
Cliff's Edge is a Silver Lake mainstay with towering wood doors, a seasonal, New American menu, craft cocktails, and an eccentric -- but more importantly, reasonably priced -- wine list. While this is all well and good (and it is... really, really good), the real draw is the almost enchanting, vaguely woodsy, foliage-lined patio with lights strung among the treetops and one large, protruding tree trunk to anchor the outdoor space. Sit here, slurp oysters in red wine mignonette, sip grower Champagne, and you might just be able to tune out the traffic sounds blaring from Sunset Boulevard.
If you want breakfast pizza and Jon & Vinny's is too far west for you, consider Little Dom's, the Los Feliz alternative. The cool and casual Italian bistro serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner that'll knock out your tastebuds. Seriously. Expect the aforementioned breakfast pizza and egg dishes at breakfast, meaty sandwiches at lunch, and a range of pasta and meat entrees at dinner. Oh, and did we mention Little Dom's pizza margherita? Keep it simple with tomato sauce and mozzarella or dress it up with house-made sausage but either way, it's good.
New space, new look: the revamped Salt's Cure 2.0 continues to make good on their promise to source all of their ingredients from California, but their new digs on Highland Ave have allowed them to take the next step from quaint farm to table cooking to brighter, more inventive fare.
This Topanga resto is a class act all the way, featuring beautiful decor and serving seasonal organic fare using ingredients that come from local farms. Their brunch menu (omelets, waffles, quiche, etc.) will keep you talking long after your visit and even their water (which is ionized by AlkaViva) will delight you.
Sqirl single-handedly made Virgil Village a thing, evidenced by the well-deserved line that snakes out its glass doors and around the corner. Its cult following comes for globally inspired breakfast and lunch dishes at this small, minimalist-chic, vegan-friendly cafe, including a sorrel pesto rice bowl, seared polenta, and seasonal specials like a smoked whitefish tartine and buckwheat pancakes. Speaking of pancakes, you really should make Sqirl your brunch go-to, when it hits a sweet spot between healthy (“Kabbouleh” with crispy brown rice, kale, cauliflower, and sumac) and indulgent (Guittard chocolate and hazelnut butter on thick-cut brioche toast). Make sure you take some homemade, sustainable jam to go, too.
The rustic space that houses Eveleigh has a reclaimed, wood-laden indoor-outdoor dining room with a communal table and sofa-like seating. Their outdoor patio is the real draw, where you'll feel as though you've entered a gorgeous garden party, surrounded by homegrown herbs and vegetables. From land (lamb meatballs) to sea (wild Pacific yellowtail), every dish on Eveleigh's menu is market-fresh and crafted with care.
Housed in an old hardware store (hence the name), with Laurel Hardware is a scene-driven West Hollywood bar and restaurant with industrial decor reminiscent of the building’s former tenant. Sip your carrot-infused tequila, cucumber, turmeric margarita (with a chile-salt rim) on the light strung, tree-lined patio before heading to the bare-bones dining room for familiar, contemporary American favorites like chicken wings with kimchi, Brussels sprouts with bacon (obviously), or a tricked-out cheeseburger with onion jam, bacon (obviously), and Point Reyes blue cheese. Laurel Hardware is a useful place -- not like hardware store useful, but stiff drink, quality food, fashionable atmosphere useful. And no matter what anyone tells you, there’s actually no password required to get in… just patience, because there will be a line.
This Venice Beach Italian serves up a menu of inventive shareable plates that practically begs you to order one of everything. Start with some hot and cold antipasti before carbo-loading on pasta dishes like rabbit tagliatelle and vodka rigatoni. The space has a cool industrial aesthetic with exposed brick, giant mirrors, and warehouse ceilings.
Whether you're in need of duck confit tacos, mole fries, or are interested in a large selection of Mexican wines and craft beers (all bottles), you can head to CaCao Mexicatessan to get your fix. Their menu is huge, and even includes a ton of breakfast options -- like breakfast quesadillas or blue cornmeal and pumpkin pancakes.
The first plus is that street parking is easy to find. The second plus is that their brunch is pretty epic, and by epic we mean something you cannot miss. Indulge in their crispy French toast, breakfast quesadilla, or their stacked steak hash.
Primitivo Wine Bistro is offering up some delectable tapas and other small plates and all on a beautiful patio area. Your small plates will be accompanied by an extensive wine menu, and further complimented by a sommelier who will help pick out the perfect vino for your visit.