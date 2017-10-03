Every Single Oyster Happy Hour Deal in Los Angeles

The only thing better than oysters? Cheaper oysters! LA gets filthy-nasty-wild with its oyster happy hours, so here they are, broken down by ‘hood (with deals that go as low as 50 cents per oyster. Seriously).
Beverly Grove
Market ProvisionsAddress and Info
The deal: $1 oysters
When: 9pm-close daily
Blue Plate OysteretteAddress and Info
The deal: Six oysters (raw, grilled, or fried) for $10
When: Weekdays
Beverly Hills
Ocean PrimeAddress and Info
The deal: $1 oysters, as well as discounted sushi and booze
When: Mon-Thu 4pm-8pm, Fri 3pm-11pm
Morton's The SteakhouseAddress and Info
The deal: $2.50 oysters
When: Mon-Fri, Sunday 5-6:30pm and 9pm-close
Bar BouchonAddress and Info
The deal: $2 oysters
When: Mon-Fri 4-7pm
Culver City
WildcraftAddress and Info
The deal: $1 oysters and $3 mules
When: Mon-Fri, 4-7pm
The Corner DoorAddress and Info
The deal: $8 for three oysters
When: 5-7pm daily
Tangaroa Fish MarketAddress and Info
The deal: $2 oysters
When: 3-7pm Tue-Fri; 4-6pm Sat-Sun
Downtown
Faith & FlowerAddress and Info
The deal: $1 oysters
When: Sun-Thu 5-6:30pm
Drago CentroAddress and Info
The deal: $5 for three to four oysters (depending on source)
When: All day, every day
Nick & Stef's SteakhouseAddress and Info
The deal: $1 oysters
When: Sun-Thu 5-6:30pm
Onyx LoungeAddress and Info
The deal: $1 oysters
When: Tue-Fri, 5-8pm
Cerveteca DTLAAddress and Info
The deal: $1 oysters
When: 3-6pm Tues-Sun
Upstairs Bar at the Ace HotelAddress and Info
The deal: $1 oysters
When: Mon-Fri 12-5:30pm
Echo Park
Kush Sake BarAddress and Info
The deal: $1 oysters
When: 5-7pm Tue-Sun
Frogtown
SalazarAddress and Info
The deal: $3.50 oysters
When: Sun 4pm-close
Highland Park
Recess EateryAddress and Info
The deal: $1 oysters
When: Tues 5pm-12am
Hollywood
DelphineAddress and Info
The deal: $1 East Coast oysters, $2 West Cost oysters
When: Mon 5-10:30pm
The Hungry CatAddress and Info
The deal: Six oysters for $10, a dozen for $21, and shooters for $5.50
When: Mon-Fri 3-6pm
Koreatown
EMC Seafood & Raw BarAddress and Info
The deal: $1-$1.50 oysters
When: From 4-7pm daily they’re $1, and from 10pm-close they’re $1.50
Long Beach
Parkers' LighthouseAddress and Info
The deal: $2 selected oysters
When: 3pm-7pm daily
Los Feliz
MessHallAddress and Info
The deal: $1.50 oysters, $1 all night Tuesday
When: 4-6pm everyday, all-day Tuesday special
Figaro BistrotAddress and Info
The deal: $2 oysters
When: 4-7pm daily, as well as Mon ‘til 10:30pm, and Fri-Sat from 10-11pm.
Mid-Wilshire
The ChurchillAddress and Info
The deal: $1 oysters
When: Wed, 3-7pm
San Fernando Valley
Oyster House SaloonAddress and Info
The deal: $.50 oyster shooters
When: Weekdays, 3-6pm
Santa Monica
Enterprise Fish CompanyAddress and Info
The deal: $1 oysters
When: 4-7pm, Mon-Sat
The LobsterAddress and Info
The deal: $2 oysters
When: Weekdays, 4:30-6:30pm
Ox & SonAddress and Info
The deal: $2 oysters
When: 3-6pm daily
Silver Lake
BarbrixAddress and Info
The deal: $1 oysters
When: Mon 6pm-close
Cliff's EdgeAddress and Info
The deal: $1 oysters
When: Thu 6-8pm on the patio, and all night at the bar
L & E Oyster BarAddress and Info
The deal: $12 chef's choice half-dozen
When: Weekdays 5-7pm
Knuckle & ClawAddress and Info
The deal: $1 oysters
When: Thu, 5-10pm
South Bay
Bluewater GrillAddress and Info
The deal: Two shooters, $4
When: Sun-Thu 3-6pm
FishBarAddress and Info
The deal: $1.95 oysters, $7 shooters
When: Mon-Fri 2:30-5:30pm
Dia de CampoAddress and Info
The deal: $1 oysters
When: 5-7pm Mon-Thu and 3-7pm Fri
The RockefellerAddress and Info
The deal: $1 oysters
When: Mon 5pm-close
Fish ShopAddress and Info
The deal: $1 oysters
When: Thurs, 4pm until they run out
Venice
The AnchorAddress and Info
The deal: $2 oysters
When: Tue-Sun 4-6pm
West Hollywood
Connie & Ted'sAddress and Info
The deal: Six oysters for $10 at the bar
When: 4-6pm Mon-Fri
Bar MarmontAddress and Info
The deal: oysters at cost (roughly $1.50)
When: third Thursday of every month
Chateau MarmontAddress and Info
The deal: Oysters at cost
When: Monday
HerringboneAddress and Info
The deal: $1 oysters
When: Weekdays 4-6pm
Pearl'sAddress and Info
The deal: $1 for half-shell, $2 shooters, and $6 for two grilled oysters; $3 Champagne
When: Tuesday
HarloweAddress and Info
The deal: $1 oysters
When: Mon 7-11pm
Bar10Address and Info
The deal: $1 oysters
When: Daily 5-8pm
La BohemeAddress and Info
The deal: $1 oysters at the bar
When: 5pm-close daily
Whittier
PortsmouthAddress and Info
The deal: $1.50 oysters
When: Daily 5-7pm
Bar Marmont specializes in simplistic yet flavorful plates made with fresh local produce. Deserts include hot fudge sundae, chocolate pot de creme, and piping hot caramel glazed beignet which— and this is true— is also known as “WTF’s” on the menu. Set in the romantic Chateau Marmont, this spot is a romantic flick waiting to happen (because, of course, this is LA).
Chateau Marmont is literally crawling with celebrities, and one of the most famous hotels in the world. Most recently, it was featured prominently in Sofia Coppola's movie Somewhere.
Ready to crush your Hunger Games even more intensely than Peeta crushes on Katniss, Herringbone is the fifth fabric-named piece of chef Brian Malarkey & James Brennan's restaurant puzzle (perhaps you recall Searsucker & Burlap & Gingham & Garbardine). Set in La Jolla, Malarkey tapped Top Chef alum Amanda Baumgarten to create a menu of "Ocean Bazaar" cuisine in a vintage warehouse now set up to give off a beach (ware)house vibe thanks to sea & sand artifacts, and six 100yr-old olive trees w/ twisted trunks and gnarled limbs, as Gnarls limbs would've been a little Crazy.
Right down the street from The Roxy, Pearl's is a Sunset Strip fixture with three bars and three decks, each impeccably decorated to fit the 1920s theme. The indoor-outdoor rooftop is a safe haven high above the tourist-centric neighborhood featuring a fireplace, ivy-laden ceilings, and views of the Strip. Don't let the "liquor bar" name fool you -- Pearl's puts as much emphasis on its dinner and brunch service -- as it does on its cocktails.
This neighborhood-casual winestaurant from the La Terza guy is pouring vino from Italy to Croatia, plus specialty international suds like the wheaty Irish Cirium Gold and the hoppy Grimbergen Blonde.
Cliff's Edge is a Silver Lake mainstay with towering wood doors, a seasonal, New American menu, craft cocktails, and an eccentric -- but more importantly, reasonably priced -- wine list. While this is all well and good (and it is... really, really good), the real draw is the almost enchanting, vaguely woodsy, foliage-lined patio with lights strung among the treetops and one large, protruding tree trunk to anchor the outdoor space. Sit here, slurp oysters in red wine mignonette, sip grower Champagne, and you might just be able to tune out the traffic sounds blaring from Sunset Boulevard.
This bi-level bistro in Silver Lake is known for its rotating roster of East and West Coast oysters. While bivalves are king -- be they raw, fried, grilled, or Rockefeller -- other dishes, like a warm lobster roll and steak-frites, reside on the menu for the oyster-averse. The "bar" part of L&E Oyster Bar is limited to wine, plus a few beers and aperitifs; though the list isn't exhaustive, it's well-picked to complement the seafood-centric menu. In other words, you have no excuse not indulge in pairing the Daily Dozen oyster selection with a glass of chilled California wine.
This slick, beachy seafoodery serves up raw bites like oysters, along with cooked fishes, burgers, and artfully mixed 'tails. Whether for lunch, brunch, or dinner, The Hungry Cat has been the go-to for inventive, LA-style seafood dishes for over a decade. Do it up by starting with a 1-, 2-, or 3-tier seafood platter, and pair your meal with one of the market-fresh cocktails that complement basically everything on the menu.
From a guy who's already got a sweet gastropub (Bowery), deli (Tamarind Ave), and cantina (Mission), Mercantile's a wine bar/cafe/ice cream parlor/gourmet supermarket that's filling in just about every other gap, except the one you finally got promoted to assistant manager at.
Chow on raw oysters and seafood dishes -- oyster sliders, lobster rolls, fried whole shrimp -- in this luxe space.
Though its menu's traditional (Sole Meuniere, Escargot, Coq a Vin, etc), this modern'd up brasserie from the Sona chef also features various bars: cheese, raw, and booze.
A beautiful Downtown restaurant -- from a Michelin-award winning chef and the guys who founded the Pebble Beach Food & Wine fest -- Faith and Flower serves up a menu of seasonal dishes, classic staples, and a raw bar. The aphrodisiac seafood, vintage touches, and romantic décor, including hand mirrors and candles throughout the eating area, establish this as a prime date night spot.
In a stone-walled, curved ceiling'd, black Murano chandeliered former Bank of America, Centro's helmed by chef Celestino Drago, of the family behind Drago Ristorante, Enoteca Drago, Celestino, il Pastaio, and Panzanella; like each of them, it offers its own tweak on high-end Italian, dosing recipes culled from small Itali-towns with shots of Cali modernity.
Directly across the street from Ramen Row in Little Tokyo, The Sandwich Smith's a lunch-only, dark-wood-outfitted, er, sandwich smithery, with a choose-your-own-lunch-style menu process that'll create divine sandwiches right before your eyes.
Part of the Patina Restaurant Group, this Downtown steakhouse has a sleek and refined decor that seamlessly fits for any occasion: business lunches, happy hours, and dress-to-impress dinners. Expect an approachable menu with top-notch cuts -- think imported and domestic Wagyu, grass-fed filet mignon, and an incredible cheeseburger. A wrap-around outdoor patio is spacious and ideal for those mid-day meetings.
The Onyx Lounge is located in one of the oldest buildings in Downtown LA and was also the tallest until 1911. The building has stuck around and now you can have an awesome brunch and get a little tipsy in a historically designated building.
Oyster House is a great dive filled with locals, friendly service, and cheap drinks. The best part? When you get hungry, you don't even have to leave to seek a food fix -- they've got tons of fresh, delicious seafood for you to devour on the spot.
This seaside, seafood offers up the day's catch as fare. Chowder comes home made with the clams pulled from the waters you look out on while the vibe is kept casual and down to earth for diners.
If you're at a loss for that to order food-wise at this Manhattan Beach seafood shack narrow your choices down to one of the fish & chips variations(with salmon or cod). Top tier liquor, freshly baked sourdough loaves, a must-have Bloody Mary and typical seaside decor round out this eatery.
Even sizing is French at this French Mediterranean restaurant in the W Hotel(petit and grand for seafood platters). Steak au poivre, escargot and croque monsieur are saddled alongside a predominately seafood inspired menu among decor containing black and white imagery of the Cannes beach.
Because... awesome, Churchill's hired a pinup-girl-esque SoHo House/Harvard & Stone drank-slanger to update their menu. Her sippers include the reposado/ Aperol/ amaro/ mescal "Thirsty In LA"; and the pisco/ pineapple/ egg whites/ bitters/ cinnamon "Grapes of Wrath", which no doubt will help you through your next Great Depression.
This spacious Santa Monica seafoodery doles out a large variety of fresh ocean options from oysters to crab & lobsters, not to mention a full bar and a terrific happy hour.
Located inside the SLS Hotel, this iteration of the steak powerhouse brings the same mouth-watering slabs of beef to your plate, along with a double happy hour daily (minus Saturdays) from 5-6:30pm and again from 9pm-close, which is plenty of time for you to take advantage of $2.50 oysters and drink specials.
Parkers' is right on the waterfront, serving up guilt-free, sustainable seafood dishes alongside decidedly guilty pleasures, like their 14oz NY strip (for land lubbers), or their Godiva Swiss chocolate cake (for two, but you can handle it by yourself, right?).
Found in Whittier, Portsmouth is an oyster and seafood haven with great selections of both oysters and craft beers, and a happy hour from 5-7pm that'll get you $1 bivalves and $2 off your brews.
This beachy, Mexican Hermosa hotspot has got some seriously impressive spicy eats.
This WeHo haunt sports a sophisticated interior with antique decor, brown banquettes, and an intricate, handmade tile floor, plus a killer cocktail program designed by beloved NY bartender Dushan Zaric. Sip on innovative cocktails like the Aye Poppy (Uncle Val's Botanical Gin, Grand Poppy, house-made strawberry basil syrup, lemon, and egg white), alongside a cheese & charcuterie board, while you salute Hollywood's Golden Age -- the theme of this classy spot.
Open now where The Horn used to be, this new barstaurant is named after the 10 drinks on the menu created by the 10 bartenders who work there (clever!). Drinks include the Basic Bitch (coconut water, vodka, blueberry), and foodstuffs include bar classics like flatbreads, burgers, and mac & cheese.
While Connie and Ted's is best known as West Hollywood's seafood haven-brought to you by the chef behind Providence- they serve some knockout brunch options too. Their crown jewel is the Nor’easter, a beautiful monstrosity of Nueske’s bacon, eggs, FRIED CLAM STRIPS, and tartar sauce on a homemade English muffin. Go ahead, treat yourself.
Look, if you haven’t already impressed a date by the fireplace patio of this grandiose and revamped WeHo stalwart, then the creamy and cheesy handmade orecchiette with bacon from the new chef Martha Esquivel is your open invitation.
This beloved Venice/Culver City gastropub has found its way East for a third location, with the menu expanded from Mexican fare to include spicy baby back ribs, steamed mussels, and a chorizo burger, as well as (duh) a killer beer selection. Cerveteca is also known for a cheap oyster happy hour, savory barbacoa, and a seafood-heavy spicy hangover soup.
The only thing hipper than the Ace Hotel DTLA is its rooftop lounge, aptly named The Upstairs Bar. Though the roof boasts a pool and lounge chairs, the emphasis isn't really on swimming -- probably because the concrete pool is small enough to be a hot tub. But you're not there for poolside cabanas, you're there for the impeccable drinks and daily event lineup, which includes everything from DJ sets and live concerts to book release parties and yoga classes. Add in stunning city views, and you've got an unquestionable classic in the rooftop game.
This rustic-chic Hermosa spot serves up scrumptious bites like truffle mac & cheese, Mexican short rib street tacos, and sweet potato tots, plus an extensive list of wine, beer, and sangria. Oh, and mimosas. We can't forget the mimosas. Head to The Rockefeller on weekends when they're bottomless, and toss 'em back alongside a dish from the tasty brunch lineup, including Belgian waffles, pork belly Benedict, and chilaquiles.
This casual seafood restaurant serves a step-by-step menu that lets you choose your fish (ahi, swordfish, sea bass, and more), marinade (garlic butter, chipotle glaze), and style (taco, sandwich, salad, plate), but you'll also find fish shack classics like clam chowder, jumbo lump crab cake, and fish & chips. The marinades and seasonings are all made in house, and no matter if you keep it simple with salt & pepper or get the recommended house seasoning, you'll find bold, fresh flavors without the aggressive price point of nearby Hermosa Beach restaurants. Regulars steadily return for the affordable draft beers, Californian wines by the glass, and standout TKO tacos (a winning combination of grilled mahi mahi, cheese, shredded cabbage, and mango salsa).
Serving classic cocktails and a varied, vaguely Mediterranean- and Middle Eastern-inspired menu, this upscale-casual eatery has quickly become a Highland Park staple. Expect modern twists on time-honored plates like edamame fattoush, shawarma tacos, and filet mignon with bordelaise and aleppo pepper, alongside well-crafted drinks like Old Fashioneds and Manhattans. Sunday brunch is certainly popular (followed closely by a solid oyster happy hour every Tuesday), but it's the shareable small plates and flora-covered patio that make dinner by twilight a special affair.
Located in a converted auto body shop in Frogtown, Salazar specializes in Sonoran-style Mexican food, which means mesquite barbecue, tacos, and burritos. The mostly outdoor space has a huge desert-themed patio with communal tables and utilitarian chairs. Expect plenty of mezcal, tequila, and Micheladas.
Specializing in kushi (the Japanese version of a kebab, with grilled and skewered meat), this bright, minimalist eatery in Echo Park serves small plates alongside sake and a curated beer and wine list from regional producers. Happy hour attracts the masses with its affordable marinated pork buns with sesame mayo and $1 oysters, but it's a solid late-night option as well, with groups of friends rolling through to feast on bowls of tonkotsu ramen, salmon and yellowtail carpaccio, shishito peppers, and more. Don't worry: there's valet parking.
Get ready for an eclectic range of ace cocktails -- shaken, stirred, and on-tap -- at this Culver City favorite. The lineup ranges from the smoky Taco Truck with mezcal, pineapple, and cinnamon-infused Campari to the Jesse Pink Gin with gin, bitters, coconut liqueur, and orgeat. Don't miss out on their seasonal hits either, like the Goonies menu with the whisky-hazelnut-cacao combo of the Truffle Shuffle and the rye-espresso-coconut of the Mama Fratelli. With a knockout food menu from Birch’s Brendan Collins, you'll want to stay put for a few rounds.
From oysters to clams on the half-shell, assorted sashimi to shrimp cocktail, fish n' chips and seared scallops -- Tangaroa Fish Market is Culver City's go-to for wholly satisfying seafood. Menu standouts include refined takes on ceviche, Kiwi seafood chowder, but it's hard to go wrong at this modern, relaxed raw bar. Whether you opt for a bottle of wine from the New Zealand-centric list or a regional craft brew, your server will be happy to suggest a food pairing. Pro tip: the oyster happy hour is not to miss.
Knuckle & Claw wants to vindicate all the lobster lovers who've had to comb through layers of mayonnaise and fillers to get to what really matters. They're fighting the good fight by offering grand chunks of lobster (and other seafood) in rolls, bisque, and other seafood dish favorites.
Formerly Wildcraft Sourdough Pizza, this spot went through a refurbishment and is now offers a menu of Northern Italian greatness including salumi tastings and hand-rolled short rib pappardelle.
Tuck into Beverly Grove’s Marvin for a cozy escape from the bustling, traffic-ridden streets into a straight-out-of-France wine bar and brasserie. The bistro-style menu has everything you’d expect from French fare, like oysters, cheese and charcuterie, steak frites and steamed mussels, and over 200 bottles of wine lining the back of the bar. The classic cuisine and rustic wooden tables are juxtaposed by the aluminum can-covered ceiling and hip, modernist nature of the space, but one bite of cassoulet and you’ll forget about the impending traffic jam on Beverly Blvd. on your way home.
Serving artisanal cheese and charcuterie alongside a seafood-centric menu of small plates, house-made pastas, and grilled entrées, this Beverly Hills spot doubles as a wine bar and modern upscale-casual eatery. Weekly oyster happy hour and lively brunch attracts the masses ($5 for unlimited mimosas? Don't mind if we do), but the exposed wooden rafters, fauna-covered patio, and convivial ambience makes candlelit dinners a pleasant affair. Pro tip: get the chicken liver toast with medjool date jam; it's even better when paired with a nice French cabernet sauvignon.
Whatever decide to order at this New England-inspired resto be sure it's in addition to The Big Dog, you won't regret it when you taste the half-pound Waygu beefstick dressed up with pickles, slaw, and sauerkraut.
It's like Montmartre, except in the heart of Los Feliz: fin de siècle décor by way of French antiques (cast-iron chandeliers, impressionistic paintings on the wall, rows of polished glassware glinting off wall-mounted mirrors) and proper sidewalk seating that evokes the streets of Paris. If the ambience alone weren't enough reason to check out Figaro Bistrot, the solid happy hour -- a slew of affordable light bites like $6 escargot and beef carpaccio, $2 oysters, and bar offerings like draft Kronenberg 1664 for a mere $3 and wines for $4 -- certainly is. Hearty omelettes and time-honored plates likes pain perdu make brunch a lively affair, but it's equally formidable as an intimate dinner spot any night of the week.
Now open underneath Bouchon, this small, mirrored enclave's got a broad, semi-circle bar and indoor/outdoor seating, where Keller & Co.'re doling out fresh-made, classic cocktails (Sazeracs, Moscow Mules, etc) and inexpensive small plates like blue fin ta
The Lobster remains in its original structure that was built in 1923 and serves killer lobster rolls made with Japanese mayo and pickled cucumber.
An ode to the butcher father who first taught him how to break down an animal, Ox & Son is chef Brad Miller’s eclectic meditation on hearty, meat-driven fare. Set in a rustic space with floor-to-ceiling windows, the Santa Monica restaurant serves daily oysters, surf and turf specialities, and a burger topped with raclette cheese, pickled onion, and truffle aioli. It's also a brunch destination thanks to inventive breakfast sandwiches, customizable omelets, and bottomless mimosas.
The next time you're debating where those rich people who like to pay for your stuff should take you, end the debate at this schmancy Beverly Hills surf-and-turf-ery. They've got thank-God-you're-not-paying white truffle caviar deviled eggs, sea scallops w/ parmesan risotto, and a 1200-degree-broiled 16oz ribeye.
This sleek, summer-camp-themed Loz Feliz spot (think metal cafeteria trays on the wall) pulls out all the stops: an extensive gastro-inspired menu with offerings at breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, and late-night, plus a full raw oyster bar. We'll narrow it down for you: try the fried chicken sandwich (with a hot honey aioli), a side of the perfectly crisp french fries, and a mint julep out of their top-notch cocktail program, and head for the outdoor patio.