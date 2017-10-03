The 17 best LA restaurant/bar openings of the summer

Just when you thought Prince George turning 1 was the highlight of the summer (year?), along come these 17 LA bar and restaurant openings, which you'll either remember going to and be all like, "yeah, I went there!", or will look at and be like, "please become the highlight of my fall!".
The Chestnut Club
Santa Monica
Recently nominated for Best New Bar In America (!) by Food & Wine Magazine, this mixology-driven drinkery's swizagger comes from its drink architects, who did time at La Descarga and Harvard & Stone.
Tipsy Cow
Sherman Oaks
The best new burgers in the Valley are here, and they're topped with amazingness like mac 'n cheese and pork belly, and served alongside a shload of craft brews.
Meat District Co
Pasadena
This ode to animals and their delicious muscles is blasting out baby backs and beef ribs, four steak options, and a crap-load of insane burgers, including one topped with crab & shrimp.
The Anchor
Venice
This comfortable, cozy Main St newcomer is dishing out incredible versions of East Coast-style seafood favorites (their lobster roll, with barely-there mayo on toasted King's Hawaiian rolls, may be the best in the city), with an intensely curated beer list (Peanut Butter Stout!) and a motorcycle-driving chef who's also doing chicken and waffles and specials like mackerel crudo.
Saint Martha
Koreatown
Yes, it was definitely a saint who dropped this unlikely New American bistro behind a red door in the middle of a K-town strip mall; you gotta order their pecan wood-smoked brisket, which is exactly as delicious as it sounds.
Holy Cow
Brentwood
More meat? Uh huh, this time in the form of BBQ in one of the unlikeliest neighborhoods for that type of cuisine -- which, of course, has only meant lines and a long wait for rubbed-and-smoked pulled pork, baby backs, and house brisket w/ Texas toast.
Alimento
Silverlake
Continuing the kind-of trend of SUPER GOOD Italian pasta spots (see: Bestia, Bucato, etc.), Alimento's blasting out uniqueness like squid ink radiatore and rye tagliatelle.
Pistola
Mid-Wilshire
The guy from the tiny Italian trattoria Gusto is going venti, with an XL ristorante in the old AOC space that's doing dry-aged tomahawks, lobster al forno, and (of course) squid ink agnolotti.
Genesis
Hollywood
Not just what ruined your childhood when your parents got it for you instead of a SNES, Genesis is also the name of the above-Sassafras dance club/bar with a no-frills menu and music that veers from '90s hip-hop to current pop.
Brilliantshine
Santa Monica
The cocktail dude from Picca is next-leveling drinks at this Westside spot, which's also got killer bar food like Korean chicken wings and Peruvian-spiced duck legs.
Commissary
Koreatown
Roy Choi's non-Korean foodery in The Line hotel has a choose-your-own-adventure-style menu with basic options like "fish" and "asparagus" prepared next-level-style, all in a Greenhouse-y setting that seems sorta like something out of Bio-Dome.
KazuNori
Downtown
You can get in and out of this all-rolls, bar-seated-only lunch spot from Sugarfish in about 20 minutes and for less than a 20-spot, making it perhaps the best sushi deal in the entire city.
Petit Trois
Mid-Wilshire
This teeny-tiny strip mall bistro's still marked with the sign from its previous tenant, a forgettable Thai restaurant, but inside is one of LA's best new dining experiences, with Ludo LeFebvre behind the stoves serving up amazing fried chicken and ridiculous... omelettes? Yes. Get the omelette and thank us later.
Salt & Straw
Hancock Park
Portland's most hyped ice creamery finally makes its way to Los Angeles (you may have tried it at Coachella), with their opening salvo of 'creams including Cali peaches w/ lemon crumble and chocolate almond and caramel cheesecake.
The Nice Guy
Mid-Wilshire
This La Cienega corridor bootery is from the dudes behind Bootsy Bellows and is crushing it with homemade pizzas and pastas. Oh, and the deserts? Fughetaboutit.
Murph's
Sherman Oaks
The Valley's gastro bistro game's been re-upped with this burgers-and-beers-and-drinks-and-pretty-waitresses spot, with uniqueness like pig ear fries sharing menu space with approachable awesomeness like fried chicken & biscuits.
The Gadarene Swine
Studio City
Don't let the fact that it's mostly vegan stop you from coming into this unpronounceable restaurant: the chef just won a spot in Zagat's exclusive 30 under 30, and their tasting menu (yes, all veggie, with just a bit of honey) has gotten raves from even the most meat-eating eaters.
From the folks behind Black Market and Scopa, The Chestnut Club is a Santa Monica bar with upscale drinks and rare spirits, especially brown ones. The best part of the bar? You'll escape the flip-flop-wearing, pier-bound crowds heading down Santa Monica Boulevard as you sip your drink in a relaxed and refined space with dim lighting, dark wood, leather sofas, and exposed brick.
This new Valley resto has totally sick burgers like the Mac Daddy, which is yopped with mac and cheese AND pork belly. Or the Cubano with gruyere, garlic aioli, jamón... and dijon.
This "paddock to plate" (yes, that is apparently a thing) meatery (that too!) is focused on super-clean proteins, which means all the from-animal ingredients used to make their half-pound truffle burger and 12oz flat iron are hormone, steroid, and antibiotic-free.
The Anchor is a cozy, Main St eatery where you can satisfy your cravings for East Coast-style seafood favorites (their lobster roll, with barely-there mayo on toasted King's Hawaiian rolls, may be the best in the city) along with an intensely curated beer list.
The guys from TART and Farmer’s Daughter opened up this resto in Koreatown. It's got a great wine selection, seasonal brews, and awesome eats.
Whether you're looking for rubbed-and-smoked pulled pork, baby backs, or house brisket and Texas toast, look no further than Holy Cow. The small, hip joint is a staple for locals. Try the tai-tip meat, twice-cooked fries, root beer candy and passionfruit iced tea.
This bright and airy Italian bistro is a perfect laid-back spot for date night. Zach Pollack, of Sotto and South Coast Plaza's Pizzeria Ortica, has flipped Italian food on its head with an inventive menu, even calling his Tortellini in Brodo "al contrario" (or, opposite) -- tiny dumplings filled with hot broth and a sauce with diced mortadella and Parmesan cheese. His clever take on classic Italian dishes has brought crowds of locals and celebrities through the door.
Vic Casanova's massive Italian steakhouse on 3rd St is a sleeper hit that consistently serves up juicy-in-all-the-right-places steaks and chops. Though prime steaks (shout out to the 40oz Bisteca Fiorontina) are undeniably the highlights of the menu, the pasta dishes and speciality veal parmesan are must-orders as well. Pistola will set your wallet back a chunk but, hey, doesn't everyone deserve a solid steak?
Inspired by the club kids movement of the '80s, Genesis looks more like an attic than a club, decked out in taxidermy, old furniture and vintage art. The vibe is extremely laid-back and unpretentious, and focuses solely on simple drinks and dancing.
This is one of those 'two new cocktail meccas', and it's got drinks from the crazy-lauded dude who established the bar program at Picca and Rivera. The food is made to match the booze, which is pretty awesome.
This new Roy Choi restaurant, set in a greenhouse at The Line Hotel in Koreatown, offers an abundance of fruit and vegetable-centered dishes and specialty cocktails. The spot is decked out with communal tables, a bar, and lots of small round tables.
The Sugarfish guys bring you this insanely casual handroll-only spot, which's great for quick lunches or drive-by dinners.
This Hollywood bistro from Ludo Lefebvre and the Animal dudes has no phone number, no reservations, only 21 seats, and one of LA's most acclaimed chefs making French classics like steak frites and confit chicken, as well as lunch -- with only 20 servings of two sandwiches offered.
This Portland-born ice creamery is set to fill your face with flavors like Cali peaches w/ lemon crumble and chocolate almond and caramel cheesecake.
From the people behind Bootsy Bellows and Shore Bar comes The Nice Guy: a hip cocktail lounge on La Cienega, featuring Italian bar food by Chef John Carlos Kuramoto, formerly of Michael's.
The Valley's gastro bistro game's been re-upped with this burgers-and-beers-and-drinks-and-pretty-waitresses spot, with uniqueness like pig ear fries sharing menu space with approachable awesomeness like fried chicken & biscuits.
Headed by Top Chef contestant Phillip Frankland Lee, this Studio City spot is a destination for vegan dining. Even if you don't adhere to a plant-based diet, the food is exciting (hand-torn pasta! fried olives! vegetables in a box!), and the menu, though it's always changing, features a family-style chef's tasting dinner that'll prove just how good vegetables can be.