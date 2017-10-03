Food & Drink

The 17 best LA restaurant/bar openings of the summer

By Published On 09/26/2014 By Published On 09/26/2014
Tipsy Cow
More From Openings Cheat Sheet

related

The Best New LA Restaurants That Opened in September

related

The Best NYC Bars and Restaurants That Opened in September

related

Miami's Best New Restaurants That Opened This Summer

related

The Best SF Bars and Restaurants That Opened in August

Trending

related

The Wild Reason Why 'Mean Girls' Had to Cut the Burn Book's Masturbation Joke

related

Dunkin’ Donuts Is Cutting Nearly Half Its Donut Selection at 1,000 Locations

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

Stuff You'll Like

related

McDonald's Is Officially Bringing Back Szechuan Sauce Thanks to 'Rick & Morty'

related

'Star Trek: Discovery' Complicated the Central Mystery with 'TOS' Callbacks

related

This Farmer Laughs Just Like His Chickens and No One Can Stop Laughing

Just when you thought Prince George turning 1 was the highlight of the summer (year?), along come these 17 LA bar and restaurant openings, which you'll either remember going to and be all like, "yeah, I went there!", or will look at and be like, "please become the highlight of my fall!".

Related

related

14 things you need to eat in LA this fall

related

All the do's and don'ts of LA table-hovering

related

Everything you need to drink in LA this fall
More From Openings Cheat Sheet

related

Food & Drink
The Best New LA Restaurants That Opened in September

related

Food & Drink
The Best NYC Bars and Restaurants That Opened in September

related

Food & Drink
Miami's Best New Restaurants That Opened This Summer

related

Food & Drink
The Best SF Bars and Restaurants That Opened in August

related

14 things you need to eat in LA this fall
Chestnut Club

The Chestnut Club

Santa Monica
Recently nominated for Best New Bar In America (!) by Food & Wine Magazine, this mixology-driven drinkery's swizagger comes from its drink architects, who did time at La Descarga and Harvard & Stone.
 

Tipsy Cow

Sherman Oaks
The best new burgers in the Valley are here, and they're topped with amazingness like mac 'n cheese and pork belly, and served alongside a shload of craft brews.

Meat District Co

Meat District Co

Pasadena
This ode to animals and their delicious muscles is blasting out baby backs and beef ribs, four steak options, and a crap-load of insane burgers, including one topped with crab & shrimp.
 

The Anchor

Venice
This comfortable, cozy Main St newcomer is dishing out incredible versions of East Coast-style seafood favorites (their lobster roll, with barely-there mayo on toasted King's Hawaiian rolls, may be the best in the city), with an intensely curated beer list (Peanut Butter Stout!) and a motorcycle-driving chef who's also doing chicken and waffles and specials like mackerel crudo.

Mike Kelley & Ryan Phillips

Saint Martha

Koreatown
Yes, it was definitely a saint who dropped this unlikely New American bistro behind a red door in the middle of a K-town strip mall; you gotta order their pecan wood-smoked brisket, which is exactly as delicious as it sounds.
 

Holy Cow

Brentwood
More meat? Uh huh, this time in the form of BBQ in one of the unlikeliest neighborhoods for that type of cuisine -- which, of course, has only meant lines and a long wait for rubbed-and-smoked pulled pork, baby backs, and house brisket w/ Texas toast.

Dylan & Jeni

Alimento

Silverlake
Continuing the kind-of trend of SUPER GOOD Italian pasta spots (see: Bestia, Bucato, etc.), Alimento's blasting out uniqueness like squid ink radiatore and rye tagliatelle.
 

Pistola

Mid-Wilshire
The guy from the tiny Italian trattoria Gusto is going venti, with an XL ristorante in the old AOC space that's doing dry-aged tomahawks, lobster al forno, and (of course) squid ink agnolotti.

related

15 crazy LA dishes that celebrate the whole damn animal

related

All the do's and don'ts of LA table-hovering
Genesis

Genesis

Hollywood
Not just what ruined your childhood when your parents got it for you instead of a SNES, Genesis is also the name of the above-Sassafras dance club/bar with a no-frills menu and music that veers from '90s hip-hop to current pop.
 

Brilliantshine

Santa Monica
The cocktail dude from Picca is next-leveling drinks at this Westside spot, which's also got killer bar food like Korean chicken wings and Peruvian-spiced duck legs.

Commissary

Commissary

Koreatown
Roy Choi's non-Korean foodery in The Line hotel has a choose-your-own-adventure-style menu with basic options like "fish" and "asparagus" prepared next-level-style, all in a Greenhouse-y setting that seems sorta like something out of Bio-Dome.
 

KazuNori

Downtown
You can get in and out of this all-rolls, bar-seated-only lunch spot from Sugarfish in about 20 minutes and for less than a 20-spot, making it perhaps the best sushi deal in the entire city.
 

Petit Trois

Mid-Wilshire
This teeny-tiny strip mall bistro's still marked with the sign from its previous tenant, a forgettable Thai restaurant, but inside is one of LA's best new dining experiences, with Ludo LeFebvre behind the stoves serving up amazing fried chicken and ridiculous... omelettes? Yes. Get the omelette and thank us later.

Salt & Straw

Salt & Straw

Hancock Park
Portland's most hyped ice creamery finally makes its way to Los Angeles (you may have tried it at Coachella), with their opening salvo of 'creams including Cali peaches w/ lemon crumble and chocolate almond and caramel cheesecake.

The Nice Guy

The Nice Guy

Mid-Wilshire
This La Cienega corridor bootery is from the dudes behind Bootsy Bellows and is crushing it with homemade pizzas and pastas. Oh, and the deserts? Fughetaboutit.

related

Everything you need to drink in LA this fall
Murph's

Murph's

Sherman Oaks
The Valley's gastro bistro game's been re-upped with this burgers-and-beers-and-drinks-and-pretty-waitresses spot, with uniqueness like pig ear fries sharing menu space with approachable awesomeness like fried chicken & biscuits.
 

The Gadarene Swine

Studio City
Don't let the fact that it's mostly vegan stop you from coming into this unpronounceable restaurant: the chef just won a spot in Zagat's exclusive 30 under 30, and their tasting menu (yes, all veggie, with just a bit of honey) has gotten raves from even the most meat-eating eaters.

Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.

Jeff Miller is the editor of Thrillist LA and could totally go for a burger from Tipsy Cow or, um, some cauliflower from Gadarene Swine right now. Don't judge. He's @jeffmillerla on Instagram and @ThrillistLa on Twitter.

1. The Chestnut Club 1348 14th St, Santa Monica, CA 90404 (Santa Monica)

From the folks behind Black Market and Scopa, The Chestnut Club is a Santa Monica bar with upscale drinks and rare spirits, especially brown ones. The best part of the bar? You'll escape the flip-flop-wearing, pier-bound crowds heading down Santa Monica Boulevard as you sip your drink in a relaxed and refined space with dim lighting, dark wood, leather sofas, and exposed brick.

2. Tipsy Cow 15005 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403

This new Valley resto has totally sick burgers like the Mac Daddy, which is yopped with mac and cheese AND pork belly. Or the Cubano with gruyere, garlic aioli, jamón... and dijon.

3. Meat District Co 69 North Raymond, Pasadena, CA 91103 (Pasadena)

This "paddock to plate" (yes, that is apparently a thing) meatery (that too!) is focused on super-clean proteins, which means all the from-animal ingredients used to make their half-pound truffle burger and 12oz flat iron are hormone, steroid, and antibiotic-free.

4. The Anchor 235 Main St, Los Angeles, CA 90291 (Venice)

The Anchor is a cozy, Main St eatery where you can satisfy your cravings for East Coast-style seafood favorites (their lobster roll, with barely-there mayo on toasted King's Hawaiian rolls, may be the best in the city) along with an intensely curated beer list.

5. Saint Martha 740 S Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90005 (Koreatown)

The guys from TART and Farmer’s Daughter opened up this resto in Koreatown. It's got a great wine selection, seasonal brews, and awesome eats.

6. Holy Cow BBQ 264 26th St, Brentwood, CA 90402 (Brentwood)

Whether you're looking for rubbed-and-smoked pulled pork, baby backs, or house brisket and Texas toast, look no further than Holy Cow. The small, hip joint is a staple for locals. Try the tai-tip meat, twice-cooked fries, root beer candy and passionfruit iced tea.

7. Alimento 1708 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026 (Silverlake)

This bright and airy Italian bistro is a perfect laid-back spot for date night. Zach Pollack, of Sotto and South Coast Plaza's Pizzeria Ortica, has flipped Italian food on its head with an inventive menu, even calling his Tortellini in Brodo "al contrario" (or, opposite) -- tiny dumplings filled with hot broth and a sauce with diced mortadella and Parmesan cheese. His clever take on classic Italian dishes has brought crowds of locals and celebrities through the door.

8. Pistola 8022 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048 (Mid Wilshire)

Vic Casanova's massive Italian steakhouse on 3rd St is a sleeper hit that consistently serves up juicy-in-all-the-right-places steaks and chops. Though prime steaks (shout out to the 40oz Bisteca Fiorontina) are undeniably the highlights of the menu, the pasta dishes and speciality veal parmesan are must-orders as well. Pistola will set your wallet back a chunk but, hey, doesn't everyone deserve a solid steak?

9. Genesis 1231 N Vine St, Los Angeles, CA 90038 (Hollywood)

Inspired by the club kids movement of the '80s, Genesis looks more like an attic than a club, decked out in taxidermy, old furniture and vintage art. The vibe is extremely laid-back and unpretentious, and focuses solely on simple drinks and dancing.

10. Brilliantshine 522 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401 (Santa Monica)

This is one of those 'two new cocktail meccas', and it's got drinks from the crazy-lauded dude who established the bar program at Picca and Rivera. The food is made to match the booze, which is pretty awesome.

11. Commissary 3515 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90010 (Koreatown)

This new Roy Choi restaurant, set in a greenhouse at The Line Hotel in Koreatown, offers an abundance of fruit and vegetable-centered dishes and specialty cocktails. The spot is decked out with communal tables, a bar, and lots of small round tables.

12. KazuNori | The Original Handroll Bar 421 South Main Street, Los Angeles, CA 90013 (Downtown)

The Sugarfish guys bring you this insanely casual handroll-only spot, which's great for quick lunches or drive-by dinners.

13. Petit Trois 718 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038 (Hollywood)

This Hollywood bistro from Ludo Lefebvre and the Animal dudes has no phone number, no reservations, only 21 seats, and one of LA's most acclaimed chefs making French classics like steak frites and confit chicken, as well as lunch -- with only 20 servings of two sandwiches offered.

14. Salt & Straw 240 N Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90004 (Hancock Park)

This Portland-born ice creamery is set to fill your face with flavors like Cali peaches w/ lemon crumble and chocolate almond and caramel cheesecake.

15. The Nice Guy 401 N La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048

From the people behind Bootsy Bellows and Shore Bar comes The Nice Guy: a hip cocktail lounge on La Cienega, featuring Italian bar food by Chef John Carlos Kuramoto, formerly of Michael's.

16. Murph's 14649 Ventura Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91403

The Valley's gastro bistro game's been re-upped with this burgers-and-beers-and-drinks-and-pretty-waitresses spot, with uniqueness like pig ear fries sharing menu space with approachable awesomeness like fried chicken & biscuits.

17. The Gadarene Swine 11266 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA 91604

Headed by Top Chef contestant Phillip Frankland Lee, this Studio City spot is a destination for vegan dining. Even if you don't adhere to a plant-based diet, the food is exciting (hand-torn pasta! fried olives! vegetables in a box!), and the menu, though it's always changing, features a family-style chef's tasting dinner that'll prove just how good vegetables can be.

Stuff You'll Like