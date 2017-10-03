Food & Drink

LA's 11 Best Bar & Restaurant Openings From February

By Published On 02/27/2015 By Published On 02/27/2015
The District By Hannah An
More From Openings Cheat Sheet

related

The Best New LA Restaurants That Opened in September

related

The Best NYC Bars and Restaurants That Opened in September

related

Miami's Best New Restaurants That Opened This Summer

related

The Best SF Bars and Restaurants That Opened in August

Trending

related

Dunkin' Donuts Is Cutting Nearly Half the Donuts on Its Menu

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

related

Dunkin' Donuts Just Released Its First Beer and You Already Guessed the Flavor

Stuff You'll Like

related

Your Credit Card Info May Have Been Stolen at Whole Foods

related

The Mad Pooper Is Sorry For Repeatedly Pooping on Colorado Family's Lawn

related

Taco Bell Is Making Special Taco Gift Boxes for National Taco Day

This February, you sort of watched the Super Bowl, kind of watched the Academy Awards, and ABSOLUTELY watched every single episode of Better Call Saul so far. Also, you waited for this: our list of the best new openings in LA this February.

Related

related

The Best Taco Shop in 23 LA 'Hoods

related

53 Late-Night Happy Hours in LA

related

Where to Get the 16 Ooey Gooey-est Mac & Cheeses in LA Right Now
More From Openings Cheat Sheet

related

Food & Drink
The Best New LA Restaurants That Opened in September

related

Food & Drink
The Best NYC Bars and Restaurants That Opened in September

related

Food & Drink
Miami's Best New Restaurants That Opened This Summer

related

Food & Drink
The Best SF Bars and Restaurants That Opened in August

related

The Best Taco Shop in 23 LA 'Hoods
Clutch

Clutch

Venice
The Venice Beach Wines guy is opening this... uh... Venice restaurant, with "Cali-Mex BBQ", including Santa Maria tri-tip, carne asada fries, and smoked duck tacos. Wiiiiiiiiiiiiiin.
 

Sopita Ramen

Koreatown
Just when you thought the ramen trend was played out, this oddball restaurant/counter-service spot shows up, with weird-o noodle dishes (Spam!) and an owner that's SUPER OBSESSED with the cult metal band Dream Theater (seriously, the whole place is decorated with their memorabilia, and they're raging from the speakers all day).

Danny Jensen/Thrillist

Idle Hour

Studio City
Remember when we told you all about drinking inside of a whiskey barrel and you were like "I gotta remember to do that?" Here's your reminder to do that.
 

Charcoal BBQ

Silver Lake
Now smokin' up the corner where Barbarella stands is this Q-joint, with a dolled-up interior (nudie wallpaper! Stuffed boar's head!) and a killer menu, including classics like citrus-smoked pork ribs, as well as a bucket of bacon. Which, maybe, we should have told you about first.

Delicious Pizza

Delicious Pizza

West Adams
Imagine, for a moment, that you're the dude who founded the legendary hip hop label Delicious Vinyl, but you also had a passion for pizza, and one day a restaurateur came along that enabled you to merge your two passions. Now imagine, as a pizza eater, how excited that would make you, because you could literally order a pizza (with ricotta, shallots, mozzarella, and olives) called the Rick Ross and mean it. Okay, now imagine NO MORE, and instead eat Delicious Pizza.
 

Ysabel

West Hollywood
The Laurel Hardware peeps' new barstaurant in the old Lola's space does away with the gimmicky martinis (RIP, "You'll Want S'More"), and brings in a killer food menu, with poblano & oxtail agnolotti and a wood-grilled 24oz ribeye among the highlights.

Augustine

Augustine Wine Bar

Sherman Oaks
The Valley's wine bar game is TOTALLY upped with this new marble bar-topped vino paradise from dudes including the guys behind Los Feliz favorite Covell. The new spot has 75 (75???) by-the-glass options (including selections from the 1800s!!!) and food like charcuterie and braised octopus.
 

The Boiling Crab

Westwood
The first-ever Westside outpost of this SGV/K-Town favorite is serving up the same SGV/K-Town goods, with cajun seasoned crab boils by the pound dropped off at your table. FTW.

related

Why I Hate Something You Love: In-N-Out Burger

related

53 Late-Night Happy Hours in LA
The District By Hannah An

The District By Hannah An

Mid-Wilshire
This Crustacean legacy opened a (surprise!) Vietnamese restaurant on Third, which, sadly, has no koi pond walkway, but does boast a slew of hard-to-find regional variations on pho, as well as tumeric-crusted Chilean sea bass and lemongrass-grilled beef.

Kraken Creative Company

Asa Meza

Hollywood
The old Lexington Social House space is now a patio-abetted Asian-Latin hybrid, serving up roasted beef empanadas and pork belly fried rice to hordes of pre-club revelers/hopefully you 'cause, bro, it's delicious.
 

Ashland Hill

Santa Monica
Occupying the old Wildfire Pizza space is this new beer bar, which's got a massive patio that you'll probably basically live at this summer, thanks to a strong-to-very-strong draft list and shareable goodness like shishito mac & cheese and lamb and pork meatballs.

Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.

Jeff Miller is the LA Editor of Thrillist and wishes he had some shishito mac & cheese right now. He's at @jeffmillerla on Instagram and @ThrillistLA on Twitter.

1. Clutch 427 Lincoln Blvd, Venice, CA 90291 (Venice)

This Venice restaurant doles out tasty "Cali-Mex BBQ" including Santa Maria tri-tip, carne asada fries, and smoked-duck tacos. The time-honored tradition of Taco Tuesday is practiced here, and you can indulge in some of the tastiest, cheapest tacos this side of the border.

2. Sopita Ramen 3087 W. Pico Blvd, Ste. 9, Los Angeles, CA 90006 (Koreatown)

Located in Koreatown, this oddball restaurant/counter-service spot offers both traditional and weirdo noodle dishes (Spam!) at a super-cheap price.

3. Idle Hour 4824 Vineland Ave, North Hollywood, CA 91601 (East Valley)

Originally built as a tap room in 1941, Idle Hour has been refurbished and reopened into a shining example of what every bar shaped like a giant whiskey barrel should be. Cocktails on tap, a top-notch patio out back, and even a separate private party annex that's shaped like a giant, pipe-smoking bulldog (everything is shaped like something!!) take this Vineland drinking destination to the next level.

4. Charcoal BBQ 2611 N Hyperion Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027 (Silverlake)

Charcoal BBQ has a dolled-up interior (nudie wallpaper! Stuffed boar's head!) and a killer menu, including classics like citrus-smoked pork ribs, as well as a bucket of bacon. Which, maybe, we should have told you about first.

5. Delicious Pizza 5419 W Adams Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90016

Delicious Pizza in West Adams is a restaurant/coffee shop with a hip-hop theme (its co-owned by Mike Ross, co-founder of LA hip-hop record label Delicious Vinyl). There are unique pizza offerings on the menu, like the Soulflower (eggplant, roasted peppers) and the Yacht Club (anchovy, garlic, shallots, arugula).

6. ysabel 945 N Fairfax Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90046 (West Hollywood)

This bar-staurant does away with the gimmicky martinis and brings in a killer food menu, with poblano & oxtail agnolotti and a wood-grilled 24oz ribeye among the highlights.

7. Augustine Wine Bar 13456 Ventura Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91423

The Valley's wine bar game is TOTALLY upped with this marble-bar-topped vino paradise. The spot has 75 by-the-glass options (including selections from the 1800s!!!) and food like charcuterie and braised octopus.

8. The Boiling Crab 3377 Wilshire Blvd #115, Los Angeles, CA 90010 (Westwood)

The first-ever Westside outpost of this SGV/K-Town favorite is serving up the same SGV/K-Town goods, with Cajun seasoned crab boils by the pound dropped off at your table. FTW.

9. The District By Hannah An 8722 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048 (Mid Wilshire)

This Crustacean-legacy opened a (surprise!) Vietnamese restaurant on Third, which, sadly, has no koi-pond walkway but does boast a slew of hard-to-find regional variations on pho, as well as turmeric-crusted Chilean sea bass and lemongrass-grilled beef.

10. Asa Meza 1718 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA 90028 (Hollywood)

The old Lexington Social House space is now a patio-abetted Asian-Latin hybrid, serving up roasted beef empanadas and pork belly fried rice to hordes of pre-club revelers/hopefully you 'cause, bro, it's delicious.

11. Ashland Hill 2807 Main St, Santa Monica, CA 90404 (Santa Monica)

Ashland Hill opened in the former Wildfire Pizza space in 2015; the beer bar boasts a massive patio -- perfect to camp out on during the summer -- and a strong-to-very-strong draft list and shareable goodness like shishito mac & cheese and lamb and pork meatballs.

Stuff You'll Like