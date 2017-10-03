LA's 11 Best Bar & Restaurant Openings From February

This February, you sort of watched the Super Bowl, kind of watched the Academy Awards, and ABSOLUTELY watched every single episode of Better Call Saul so far. Also, you waited for this: our list of the best new openings in LA this February.
Clutch
Venice
The Venice Beach Wines guy is opening this... uh... Venice restaurant, with "Cali-Mex BBQ", including Santa Maria tri-tip, carne asada fries, and smoked duck tacos. Wiiiiiiiiiiiiiin.
Sopita Ramen
Koreatown
Just when you thought the ramen trend was played out, this oddball restaurant/counter-service spot shows up, with weird-o noodle dishes (Spam!) and an owner that's SUPER OBSESSED with the cult metal band Dream Theater (seriously, the whole place is decorated with their memorabilia, and they're raging from the speakers all day).
Idle Hour
Studio City
Remember when we told you all about drinking inside of a whiskey barrel and you were like "I gotta remember to do that?" Here's your reminder to do that.
Charcoal BBQ
Silver Lake
Now smokin' up the corner where Barbarella stands is this Q-joint, with a dolled-up interior (nudie wallpaper! Stuffed boar's head!) and a killer menu, including classics like citrus-smoked pork ribs, as well as a bucket of bacon. Which, maybe, we should have told you about first.
Delicious Pizza
West Adams
Imagine, for a moment, that you're the dude who founded the legendary hip hop label Delicious Vinyl, but you also had a passion for pizza, and one day a restaurateur came along that enabled you to merge your two passions. Now imagine, as a pizza eater, how excited that would make you, because you could literally order a pizza (with ricotta, shallots, mozzarella, and olives) called the Rick Ross and mean it. Okay, now imagine NO MORE, and instead eat Delicious Pizza.
Ysabel
West Hollywood
The Laurel Hardware peeps' new barstaurant in the old Lola's space does away with the gimmicky martinis (RIP, "You'll Want S'More"), and brings in a killer food menu, with poblano & oxtail agnolotti and a wood-grilled 24oz ribeye among the highlights.
Augustine Wine Bar
Sherman Oaks
The Valley's wine bar game is TOTALLY upped with this new marble bar-topped vino paradise from dudes including the guys behind Los Feliz favorite Covell. The new spot has 75 (75???) by-the-glass options (including selections from the 1800s!!!) and food like charcuterie and braised octopus.
The Boiling Crab
Westwood
The first-ever Westside outpost of this SGV/K-Town favorite is serving up the same SGV/K-Town goods, with cajun seasoned crab boils by the pound dropped off at your table. FTW.
The District By Hannah An
Mid-Wilshire
This Crustacean legacy opened a (surprise!) Vietnamese restaurant on Third, which, sadly, has no koi pond walkway, but does boast a slew of hard-to-find regional variations on pho, as well as tumeric-crusted Chilean sea bass and lemongrass-grilled beef.
Asa Meza
Hollywood
The old Lexington Social House space is now a patio-abetted Asian-Latin hybrid, serving up roasted beef empanadas and pork belly fried rice to hordes of pre-club revelers/hopefully you 'cause, bro, it's delicious.
Ashland Hill
Santa Monica
Occupying the old Wildfire Pizza space is this new beer bar, which's got a massive patio that you'll probably basically live at this summer, thanks to a strong-to-very-strong draft list and shareable goodness like shishito mac & cheese and lamb and pork meatballs.
This Venice restaurant doles out tasty "Cali-Mex BBQ" including Santa Maria tri-tip, carne asada fries, and smoked-duck tacos. The time-honored tradition of Taco Tuesday is practiced here, and you can indulge in some of the tastiest, cheapest tacos this side of the border.
Located in Koreatown, this oddball restaurant/counter-service spot offers both traditional and weirdo noodle dishes (Spam!) at a super-cheap price.
Originally built as a tap room in 1941, Idle Hour has been refurbished and reopened into a shining example of what every bar shaped like a giant whiskey barrel should be. Cocktails on tap, a top-notch patio out back, and even a separate private party annex that's shaped like a giant, pipe-smoking bulldog (everything is shaped like something!!) take this Vineland drinking destination to the next level.
Charcoal BBQ has a dolled-up interior (nudie wallpaper! Stuffed boar's head!) and a killer menu, including classics like citrus-smoked pork ribs, as well as a bucket of bacon. Which, maybe, we should have told you about first.
Delicious Pizza in West Adams is a restaurant/coffee shop with a hip-hop theme (its co-owned by Mike Ross, co-founder of LA hip-hop record label Delicious Vinyl). There are unique pizza offerings on the menu, like the Soulflower (eggplant, roasted peppers) and the Yacht Club (anchovy, garlic, shallots, arugula).
This bar-staurant does away with the gimmicky martinis and brings in a killer food menu, with poblano & oxtail agnolotti and a wood-grilled 24oz ribeye among the highlights.
The Valley's wine bar game is TOTALLY upped with this marble-bar-topped vino paradise. The spot has 75 by-the-glass options (including selections from the 1800s!!!) and food like charcuterie and braised octopus.
The first-ever Westside outpost of this SGV/K-Town favorite is serving up the same SGV/K-Town goods, with Cajun seasoned crab boils by the pound dropped off at your table. FTW.
This Crustacean-legacy opened a (surprise!) Vietnamese restaurant on Third, which, sadly, has no koi-pond walkway but does boast a slew of hard-to-find regional variations on pho, as well as turmeric-crusted Chilean sea bass and lemongrass-grilled beef.
The old Lexington Social House space is now a patio-abetted Asian-Latin hybrid, serving up roasted beef empanadas and pork belly fried rice to hordes of pre-club revelers/hopefully you 'cause, bro, it's delicious.
Ashland Hill opened in the former Wildfire Pizza space in 2015; the beer bar boasts a massive patio -- perfect to camp out on during the summer -- and a strong-to-very-strong draft list and shareable goodness like shishito mac & cheese and lamb and pork meatballs.