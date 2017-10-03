Food & Drink

LA's 16 Best Winter Openings

Published On 03/23/2015
Ashland Hill
What a brutal LA winter, amirite??? Thankfully, after three straight months of 74 and sunny (brrrrrrrr!), it's over and back to being 75 and sunny again, which means you can finally leave your house and go to these: the 16 best LA bars and restaurants to open during winter.

Ashland Hill

Ashland Hill

Santa Monica
This Westside beer-and-wine-garden-with-great-food is quickly becoming a go-to, thanks to being, uh, a near-the-beach beer-and-wine-garden-with-great-food. Pro tip: get the Niman Ranch pork belly tacos. Non-pro tip: still get the Niman ranch pork belly tacos.
 

ysabel

West Hollywood
This actual-restaurant (from the crew behind Laurel Hardware) took over a kind-of-fake restaurant where people actually ordered food as well as martinis (Lolas), totally reforming the space and menu, with not-martinis like the mezcal-laden "Maria Linda" and not-fake food like octopus w/ turnip mash.

SpreadPB

SpreadPB

Studio City
Certainly one of the most interesting concepts in recent memory, this peanut-butter-and-jelly-focused restaurant (seriously!) has epic takes on PB sandwiches like a dark chocolate peanut butter joint with Nutella and chocolate chips.
 

Odys & Penelope

Mid-Wilshire
The latest from the husband/wife team behind Sycamore Kitchen, this great date spot is armed with a grill firing off one of the best rib dishes in all of LA, plus other amazingness like cornmeal ricotta fritters w/ salted honey butter.

Bread & Butter PR

Augustine Wine Bar

Sherman Oaks
The Valley added this killer wine bar from the Covell guys, with food completely on par with their Silverlake spot L&E Oyster Bar. Why does anyone pay high rent on the Eastside, again?
 

Prova

West Hollywood
This fast-casual spot gives pizza icons like Mozza a run for their doughy money, with a chef (whose pies have been called some of the best in the nation) firing off bubbly dough topped with imported-from-The-Boot ingredients.

Public School 818

Sweeney's Ale House

Encino
What do you get when the guy behind some of LA's best beer bars (Little Bear, Surly Goat...) opens a burger-y gastropub in the West-ish central SF Valley? One of the best new bars in the ENTIRE CITY, that's what.
 

Public School 818

Sherman Oaks
What do you get when the company behind some of LA's best gastropubs opens another location in the West-ish central SF Valley? ANOTHER one of the best new bars in the ENTIRE CITY! That's what!

William Bradford

Idle Hour

Sherman Oaks
This massive, whiskey barrel-looking bar has one of the best designs of any bar in LA, ever, of all time, plus an amazing new drinking patio. We like to call that a win-win...-win-win-win-win-win-win-win.
 

Delicious Pizza

West Adams
Seriously, the guys behind Tone Loc's "Wild Thing" and Young MC's "Bust a Move" opened this pizza place, named after their iconic hip-hop label. Unfortunately, no karaoke... yet.

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

Der Wolfskopf

Pasadena
There's a secret bar in Pasadena under a beer hall now. If you haven't been yet, why the hell not?
 

Steak & Whisky

Manhattan Beach
Super surprisingly, this spot is concentrating on steak. And whisky. If you don't like these things, it's kind of amazing that you're still reading Thrillist at all.

Ramen Champ

Ramen Champ

Downtown
The Eggslut guys' new ramen place. You're probably already waiting in line.
 

Birch

Hollywood
The chef from Waterloo and City (RIP!) re-emerges with an internationally focused homage to his hometown of Nottingham, England, with dishes as diverse as rabbit baklava with dates, white beans, pistachio, and carrots, and monkfish tikka masala with quince chutney and lime pickles.

Knuckle & Claw

Knuckle & Claw

Silverlake
Does it sound like they serve lobster everything there? Well, that's because they do, including lobster bisque, lobster pot pie, lobster rolls, truffled lobster grilled cheese. (Okay fine, there's some non-lobster things, too, like shrimp rolls, clam chowder, and Fentimans sodas straight from the UK).
 

Baltaire

Brentwood
Now when you're like, "where should we go for fancy dinner in Brentwood?", the answer can be, "duh, that new steakhouse with a 35-day dry aged cote de boeuf and a monstrous shellfish platter" -- without your date looking at you and saying, "there's not one of those in BRENTWOOD!" Because now there is.

1. Ashland Hill 2807 Main St, Santa Monica, CA 90404 (Santa Monica)

Ashland Hill opened in the former Wildfire Pizza space in 2015; the beer bar boasts a massive patio -- perfect to camp out on during the summer -- and a strong-to-very-strong draft list and shareable goodness like shishito mac & cheese and lamb and pork meatballs.

2. ysabel 945 N Fairfax Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90046 (West Hollywood)

This bar-staurant does away with the gimmicky martinis and brings in a killer food menu, with poblano & oxtail agnolotti and a wood-grilled 24oz ribeye among the highlights.

3. SpreadPB 12215 Ventura Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91604

SpreadPB has a Pinkberry-esque menu, which means you can customize sandwiches with everything from green curry to maple-bacon in your peanut butter.

4. Odys & Penelope 127 S La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036 (Mid Wilshire)

Odys and Penelope, from the married couple behind Hatfield's, is a casual grill named after the protagonists of The Odyssey. The move here: dry-rubbed smoked short ribs and grilled Snake River Wagyu tri-tip.

5. Augustine Wine Bar 13456 Ventura Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91423

The Valley's wine bar game is TOTALLY upped with this marble-bar-topped vino paradise. The spot has 75 by-the-glass options (including selections from the 1800s!!!) and food like charcuterie and braised octopus.

6. Sweeney's Ale House 17337 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA 91316

The guy behind Surly Goat opened this gorgeous beer hall in Encino, which has a massive craft menu, a 7-day-a-week happy hour, and a pastrami burger topped with crispy onion rings.

7. Public School 818 15300 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403

Public School 818 wants to school novices and foodies on the art of food and beer. Serving only craft beer and using local produce for dishes like the Colorado Lamb Burger, Public School is sure you give the tastiest lesson ever.

8. Idle Hour 4824 Vineland Ave, North Hollywood, CA 91601 (East Valley)

Originally built as a tap room in 1941, Idle Hour has been refurbished and reopened into a shining example of what every bar shaped like a giant whiskey barrel should be. Cocktails on tap, a top-notch patio out back, and even a separate private party annex that's shaped like a giant, pipe-smoking bulldog (everything is shaped like something!!) take this Vineland drinking destination to the next level.

9. Delicious Pizza 5419 W Adams Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90016

Delicious Pizza in West Adams is a restaurant/coffee shop with a hip-hop theme (its co-owned by Mike Ross, co-founder of LA hip-hop record label Delicious Vinyl). There are unique pizza offerings on the menu, like the Soulflower (eggplant, roasted peppers) and the Yacht Club (anchovy, garlic, shallots, arugula).

10. Der Wolfskopf 72 N Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA 91103 (Pasadena)

This German beer hall in Old Town Pasadena has a lot in store for you -- a spacious hall where you can enjoy tons of German brews, from the rare to the regular, plus hearty eats like schnitzel and Bavarian pretzels. Hidden downstairs is a secret bar that you just might be lucky enough to enjoy, filled with specialty beers, secret craft cocktails, and, thankfully, ALSO hearty eats like schnitzel and Bavarian pretzels.

11. Steak & Whisky 117 Pier Ave, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

If you think you know what to expect at Steak & Whisky, here's a surprise-if you purchase of bottle of their whisky, you can keep it on reserve for each time you visit, and if you can afford it, you'll definitely want to return.

12. Ramen Champ 727 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90012 (Downtown)

The Eggslut guy opened up this ramen restaurant in the same center as Chego! in Chinatown. If you're not excited by that, you 1) are dead, 2) have never been to Eggslut, or 3) don't like ramen. In any of those cases, we are very, very sorry for you.

13. Birch 1634 N Cahuenga Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028 (Hollywood)

Birch might be the most adventurous restaurant ever to hit the neighborhood, blending together influences and flavors from all over the world (think scallop sashimi and rabbit baklava). As a bonus, you'll find a collection of inspired, market-forward cocktails with ingredient combinations like black lime and white tea rum, frankincense and irish whiskey, or vodka and pinecone.

14. knuckle & claw 3112 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026 (Silverlake)

Knuckle & Claw wants to vindicate all the lobster lovers who've had to comb through layers of mayonnaise and fillers to get to what really matters. They're fighting the good fight by offering grand chunks of lobster (and other seafood) in rolls, bisque, and other seafood dish favorites.

15. Baltaire 11647 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049 (Brentwood)

Baltaire is the first steakhouse of its kind in Brentwood, with a 35-day dry aged cote-de-beouf and a monstrous shellfish platter that's sure to keep you coming back for more. This spot is great for special occasions, and if the ‘rents are in town, they won’t mind footing the bill at this classy steakhouse. For extra fancy-pants flair, order its incredible Greek salad or Dover sole -- both are proudly prepared tableside.

